FIFA publishes Football Tribunal Report 2023/2024

Report highlights a series of landmark achievements and regulatory changes in the FIFA dispute-resolution system

All-time high of 19,589 cases, applications and enquiries received

Remarkable improvement in processing times for disputes

FIFA has today published the third edition of the Football Tribunal Report, which covers the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the FIFA Football Tribunal’s activities, as well as those of the FIFA Players’ Status Department, which is part of the FIFA Legal and Compliance Division and acts as a secretariat to the Football Tribunal.

During the period in question, the department received a record number of 19,589 cases, applications and enquiries, compared to 18,353 in the 2022/2023 period. This is a new all-time high for the Players’ Status Department. The significant increase was witnessed across both dispute resolution and regulatory applications.

In recent years, modernising the football regulatory framework has been one of FIFA’s key objectives. The Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 once again put the modernisation of the FIFA regulations at the centre of the institution’s regulatory work. The Football Tribunal was implemented on 1 October 2021 to consolidate the existing FIFA decision-making bodies into a single umbrella body.

In line with the strategic objectives, FIFA introduced further landmark regulatory changes during the 2023/2024 period. In December 2023, the FIFA Council approved the National Dispute Resolution Chamber Recognition Principles. On 1 June this year, the latest amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) came into force, introducing further milestones in the protection of female players and coaches.

The Football Tribunal has entered a new era with the relocation of FIFA’s Legal & Compliance Division to Miami, USA. This move marks the newest phase in FIFA’s expanding global footprint, highlighting its dedication to maintaining a truly global presence and strong connections with all its member associations.