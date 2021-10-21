Another 57 people linked to football and sport evacuated from Afghanistan

Following another round of complex negotiations, FIFA can confirm that it has supported Qatar with the evacuation from Afghanistan of a second group of refugees linked to women’s football and basketball. A total of 57 individuals, mostly women and children, safely landed in Doha on Wednesday, 20 October, on a Qatar Airways charter flight. Last Thursday, 14 October, FIFA and Qatar successfully evacuated almost 100 members of the football family from Afghanistan to Doha, including female players. FIFA would like to express its sincere thanks to the government of Qatar for its support in facilitating extensive discussions and ensuring the safe passage of these individuals, deemed to have been at the highest risk. The FIFA leadership has been working closely with Qatar on the evacuation effort since August, with Albania having joined the collaboration more recently. FIFA now calls on all countries across the world to support this humanitarian cause by offering permanent settlement to these women and families to enable them to begin to rebuild their lives.