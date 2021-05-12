Centres of Excellence

FIFA accredits established centres that have demonstrated medical, educational and research expertise in the area of football. These include experience in the state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment of injuries, aftercare of injuries and, most importantly, prevention of injuries, expertise in football-specific medical assessments, mental and psychological strategies, nutrition, and anti-doping matters. All FMCEs have to undergo a strict selection process and also report annually on their activities. In 2017, 49 centres were successfully reaccredited.