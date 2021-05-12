Medical

Centres of Excellence

Centers of Excellence description

FIFA accredits established centres that have demonstrated medical, educational and research expertise in the area of football. These include experience in the state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment of injuries, aftercare of injuries and, most importantly, prevention of injuries, expertise in football-specific medical assessments, mental and psychological strategies, nutrition, and anti-doping matters. All FMCEs have to undergo a strict selection process and also report annually on their activities. In 2017, 49 centres were successfully reaccredited.

