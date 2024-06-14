Spain stay top, France leapfrog England into second

Spain continue to lead FIFA/Cola-Cola Women's World Ranking

France move into second, while North Macedonia make strong progress

Paris 2024 next up on international agenda

Nearly three months have gone by since the FIFA/Cola-Cola Women's World Ranking was last published, and no fewer than 154 international football matches have been played during that timeframe.

Qualifying fixtures for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 were held in Africa, while UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifiers took top billing in Europe. These intense encounters, in addition to a large number of friendly fixtures, resulted in several changes to the standings, including an adjustment to the top three.

Spain (1st) consolidate top spot but La Roja have new challengers breathing down their necks, namely France (2nd, up 1). Les Bleues overtake England (3rd, down 1), and in doing so now sit in a lofty spot they have never occupied before. Germany (4th, up 1), meanwhile, move past USA (5th, down 1), who continue to slide in a downward direction.

Further down, Sweden (6th) and Japan (7th) maintain their positions. Canada (8th, up 1), Brazil (9th, up 1) and Korea DPR (10th, up 1) all gain a spot, thereby easing the Netherlands (11th, down 3) out of the top ten for the first time in seven years.

Leader Spain Moves into top 10 1 (Korea DPR - from 11 to 10) Moves out of top 10 1 (Netherlands - from 8 to 11) Matches played in total 154 Most matches played Multiple (4 matches) Biggest move by points Belarus (plus 31.91 points) Biggest move by ranks North Macedonia (plus 12 ranks) Biggest drop by points Cyprus (minus 32.71 points) Biggest drop by ranks Moldova (minus 9 ranks) Newly ranked teams None Teams no longer ranked None

Montenegro (85th, up 4) and El Salvador (90th, up 7) enjoy eye-catching advances within the top 100, while Belarus (55th, up 2) register the biggest points gain (up 31.91 points). The most striking progress in terms of ranking places is achieved by North Macedonia (123rd, up 12), in the wake of their solid wins over Latvia and Moldova.

Other than the Macedonians, five other national teams hit their highest-ever points totals: Spain, Zambia, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, and Congo DR. In fact, Zambia (64th, up 1) have two reasons to celebrate, as they have also attained their best-ever placing in a table that is likely to change further in the next few months, with Paris 2024 just around the corner.

