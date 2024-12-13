USWNT end year as No.1 in FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking

USA end 2024 heading up an expanded Ranking

Germany make it to podium, Netherlands break into top 10

Poland, Estonia and Saudi Arabia on the rise

Almost four months have passed since the last edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking, during which time 176 internationals have been played. Gibraltar (185th) are the latest side to join the Women's Ranking, swelling its numbers to a record 195.

While the USA (1st) end the calendar year at the summit, Spain (2nd, +1) are now their closest pursuers, as Germany (3rd, +1) return to the top three at the expense of England (4th, -2), who they recently beat 4-3 in a friendly.

Sweden (5th) and Canada (6th) maintain their lofty positions, while Brazil (7th, +1) and Japan (8th, -1) swapped places. Korea DPR (9th) are ahead of the Netherlands (10th, +1), whose return to top 10 sees France (11th, -1) drop out of it for the first time in their history.

There has also been considerable movement in the top 50. The most notable breakthroughs have come from Poland (28th, +4), who recorded the biggest gain in terms of points, and Belarus (50th, +5). Indonesia (97th, +7) and Estonia (99th, +8) made even more spectacular gains in breaking into the top 100.

Leader USA Moves into top 10 Netherlands (11th to 10th) Moves out of top 10 France (10th to 11th) Matches played in total 176 Most matches played Australia (6 matches) Biggest move by points Poland (up 47.00 points) Biggest move by rank Estonia, Saudi Arabia (up 8 places) Biggest drop by points Laos (down 34.86 points) Biggest drop by rank Laos (down 16 places) Newly ranked teams Gibraltar (185th) Teams no longer ranked None

Beyond that, Bangladesh (132nd, +7, 1097.55 points) and Saudi Arabia (166th, +8, 877.08 points) continue to head in the right direction, attaining their highest points totals in the process. Ten other teams also have cause to celebrate: Poland (1697.07 points), Zambia (1412.37 points), Cambodia (1150.75 points), Namibia (1111.61), Uganda (1028, 58), Kenya (1020.22), Pakistan (950. 27), Bhutan (866.32), Andorra (773.87) and Madagascar (694.47). Saudi Arabia will be especially happy to have attained their highest ever ranking, as will Northern Ireland (44th, +1) and Cabo Verde (129th, +1).

Click here to see the Ranking in full.