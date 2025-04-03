Spain seize second spot in latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™

Argentina stay top of latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™

Spain lead shake-up amongst podium pacesetters

Myanmar the biggest climbers by rank

A total of 245 international duels have been served up globally since the December 2024 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™. Teams from Africa, Asia, Oceania and South America all featured in FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifiers, while Concacaf and UEFA sides battled it out in their respective Nations League competitions and contested friendly encounters.

These contests have made for changes aplenty in the latest version of the standings, including some top-10 turbulence.

Argentina (1st) remain top thanks to impressive wins away to Uruguay (1-0) and at home to Brazil (4-1), but the Albiceleste have new company, as Spain (2nd, up 1) took full advantage of France’s (3rd, down 1) slip-up in Croatia to secure second spot. Les Bleus nevertheless remain on the podium, with England (4th) looking on and Brazil (5th) completing the top 5.

The Netherlands (6th, up 1) are in close pursuit of the leading pack, having overtaken Portugal (7th, down 1). Belgium (8th), Italy (9th) and Germany (10th) have all preserved their top-10 berths, while Croatia (11th, up 2) and Morocco (12th, up 2) are breathing down their necks. Mexico (17th, up 2) have boosted their rank by lifting the Concacaf Nations League title, while runners-up Panama (33rd, up 3) have been rewarded for their fine performance.

Leaders Argentina (unchanged) Moves into top 10 None Moves out of top 10 None Matches played in total 245 (58 of which were played in 2024) Most matches played Thailand, Vietnam (8 matches each) Biggest move by points Bosnia and Herzegovina (up 24.16 points) Biggest move by ranks Myanmar (up 7 ranks) Biggest drop by points Iraq (down 29.46 points) Biggest drop by ranks Guinea-Bissau (down 8 ranks) Newly ranked teams None Teams that are no longer ranked None Inactive teams, not ranked Eritrea

Norway (38th, up 5), Czechia (39th, up 3) and Côte d’Ivoire (41st, up 5) have made notable headway, while positive results for Paraguay (48th, up 5) and Tunisia (49th, up 3) have seen them return to the top 50 following a recent hiatus.

Slovenia (51st, up 4), Bosnia and Herzegovina (70th, up 4) and Gabon (79th, up 5) are also amongst the risers, while Kyrgyz Republic (103rd, up 4), Vietnam (109th, up 5), Zimbabwe (116th, up 5), Sierra Leone (124th, up 5), the Philippines (146th, up 4) and Eswatini (155th, up 4) have all made similar leaps. But it is Myanmar (162nd, up 7) who are the biggest climbers in terms of rank.

Last but not least, Canada (30th, up 1) and Kosovo (97th, up 2) each find themselves in their highest-ever position in this, the April 2025 ranking.

