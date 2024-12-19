Annual FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking™ glee for Argentina and Angola

Limited changes in final FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking of 2024

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ winners Argentina remain top of the pile for a second year running

Angola register the biggest climb over the last 12 months

While 2024 served up a record-breaking 1,181 international encounters, only 21 of those fixtures took place since the November edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™ went to press. This limited action means that changes to the December standings are few and far between. Just as they did in 2023, Argentina (1st) sign off for the year in top spot, with France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) joining them on the podium. As for those in the chasing pack, England (4th), Brazil (5th), Portugal (6th), the Netherlands (7th), Belgium (8th), Italy (9th) and Germany (10th) all retain their places in the upper echelons of the ranking. Indeed, that lack of movement is mirrored throughout the top 100, where there is not even the slightest bit of jostling for position.

The prize for the biggest climbers in the latest instalment of the ranking goes to Vietnam (114th, up 2). Elsewhere, Hong Kong, China (155th, up 1) have amassed the most points (4.18) in climbing up one place.

However, the pair aren’t the only sides to close out the year on a high, with another 10 of the 211 ranked teams also making some limited headway, rising one place to their present position: The Gambia (125th), India (126th), Solomon Islands (147th), Lesotho (149th), Singapore (160th), Cuba (163rd), St Lucia (167th), Malta (168th), American Samoa (187th) and Gibraltar (196th).

Leaders Argentina (unchanged) Moves into top 10 None Moves out of top 10 None Matches played in total 21 Most matches played Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Timor-Leste (3 matches each) Biggest move by points Hong Kong, China (up 4.18 points) Biggest move by ranks Vietnam (up 2 ranks) Biggest drop by points Myanmar (down 4.80 points) Biggest drop by ranks Indonesia, Myanmar (down 2 ranks) Newly ranked teams None Teams that are no longer ranked None Inactive teams, not ranked Eritrea