Thursday 19 December 2024, 09:00
Men's Ranking

Annual FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking™ glee for Argentina and Angola

  • Limited changes in final FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking of 2024

  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ winners Argentina remain top of the pile for a second year running

  • Angola register the biggest climb over the last 12 months

While 2024 served up a record-breaking 1,181 international encounters, only 21 of those fixtures took place since the November edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™ went to press. This limited action means that changes to the December standings are few and far between. Just as they did in 2023, Argentina (1st) sign off for the year in top spot, with France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) joining them on the podium. As for those in the chasing pack, England (4th), Brazil (5th), Portugal (6th), the Netherlands (7th), Belgium (8th), Italy (9th) and Germany (10th) all retain their places in the upper echelons of the ranking. Indeed, that lack of movement is mirrored throughout the top 100, where there is not even the slightest bit of jostling for position.

FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking December 2024

The prize for the biggest climbers in the latest instalment of the ranking goes to Vietnam (114th, up 2). Elsewhere, Hong Kong, China (155th, up 1) have amassed the most points (4.18) in climbing up one place.

Vietnam's Nguyen Quang Hai (C) celebrates with teammates

However, the pair aren’t the only sides to close out the year on a high, with another 10 of the 211 ranked teams also making some limited headway, rising one place to their present position: The Gambia (125th), India (126th), Solomon Islands (147th), Lesotho (149th), Singapore (160th), Cuba (163rd), St Lucia (167th), Malta (168th), American Samoa (187th) and Gibraltar (196th).

Leaders

Argentina (unchanged)

Moves into top 10

None

Moves out of top 10

None

Matches played in total

21

Most matches played

Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Timor-Leste (3 matches each)

Biggest move by points

Hong Kong, China (up 4.18 points)

Biggest move by ranks

Vietnam (up 2 ranks)

Biggest drop by points

Myanmar (down 4.80 points)

Biggest drop by ranks

Indonesia, Myanmar (down 2 ranks)

Newly ranked teams

None

Teams that are no longer ranked

None

Inactive teams, not ranked

Eritrea

Having contested more matches than anyone else in the ranking in 2024, Angola – who lined up no fewer than 21 times – have registered the biggest climb over the past 12 months, progressing a jaw-dropping 32 places to their current perch of 85th. The Palancas Negras, who have clearly taken inspiration from the sprightly antelopes to whom they owe their nickname, are pursued most closely by Jordan (64th, up 23) and Fiji (148th, up 20) by this measure. Click here to view the full ranking. The next edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking will be published on 3 April 2025.

