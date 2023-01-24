FIFA Digital Skills programme celebrates one-year of digital education for member associations

FIFA's ground-breaking programme enhances digital expertise in member associations

Somali and Mexican member associations rewarded with knowledge-sharing trips to the United Arab Emirates and the Royal Netherlands Football Association counterparts, respectively.

1,251 users from 165 countries have contributed over 2,000 hours of learning, uniting the global football community.

On 24 November 2023, FIFA celebrated the first anniversary of the FIFA Digital Skills programme, an educational initiative designed to enhance the digital expertise among its member associations. To mark this milestone, two member associations have been rewarded for their outstanding engagement with the programme, underscoring FIFA's unwavering commitment to developing the expertise of professionals in the global football community and enabling them to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Since its launch, the FIFA Digital Skills programme has provided member associations with invaluable access to expert-led live masterclasses and e-learning modules on a wide range of digital topics relevant to the football industry. The programme has been a transformative force in driving football towards a more connected, innovative, and digitally savvy future.

Kenny Jean-Marie, FIFA's Chief Member Associations Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the programme. "FIFA Digital Skills not only shares invaluable knowledge but also fosters collaboration among football stakeholders" he said. "The success of this initiative is a testament to the dedication of our users and the tangible impact the programme has had on the development of the game worldwide. Our commitment to empowering the community in the digital space remains unwavering as we collectively work towards capacity development and shared solutions for member associations."

As part of the celebration, FIFA is awarding a unique knowledge sharing experience to two member associations. The Somali Football Federation (SFF) - with over 200 hours of learning in the programme's inaugural year - will visit the United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA) to learn more about how the latter is implementing innovative and creative digital strategies within their organisations. The Mexican Football Association (FMF), amassing the highest engagement in live virtual sessions, will pay a similar visit to the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB). To date, 1251 users from 165 countries have registered on the platform. Africa (CAF) and Europe (UEFA) each have 39 member associations represented with 36 from Asia, 33 from North, Central America & the Caribbean (Concacaf), 10 from South America (CONMEBOL) and eight from Oceania. Users in the African region have been the most active, achieving a remarkable 74% completion rate of courses. The combined efforts of all users have resulted in an impressive 2,170 hours' worth of learning.