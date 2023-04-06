FIFA and Football Association of Indonesia hold further discussions

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met with Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) President Erick Thohir in Paris to discuss the next steps of the transformation of Indonesian football as a follow-up to their meeting in Qatar last week. President Thohir used the opportunity to present the first draft of the strategic plan for Indonesian football, which encompasses all the different areas identified where immediate improvement was needed from grassroots to the professional game. He also shared the government of President Joko Widodo’s plans and commitment to invest in football infrastructures all over the country. The FIFA President explained that, following last week’s meeting, the FIFA Administration had, as a sanction, provisionally recommended a restriction on the use of FIFA Forward funds until further notice and would now thoroughly assess the strategic plan that has been presented today before lifting this sanction. At the same time, he reaffirmed FIFA’s full commitment to support PSSI in this essential transformation process and would provide the necessary assistance where required.