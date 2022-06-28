The Diploma in Club Management aims to provide club executives from all around the world with the latest practical know-how and insights from the industry, covering key areas in the successful management of football clubs.
Bringing together a variety of globally influential voices to analyse and share best practice, this unique and exclusive programme will focus on the latest trends in relation to club operations and stadium management, finance, marketing and communications, sporting and youth academies, governance and legal matters, as well as leadership and negotiation.
In line with FIFA’s vision to make football truly global, the FIFA Diploma in Club Management contributes to FIFA’s efforts to professionalise football by enabling a larger number of football clubs from every region of the world to compete at the highest level off the pitch. The first edition of the programme began in March 2021 and concluded in May 2022. The application process for the second edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management will commence when the 2022/2023 edition of the course is officially launched.
You can find more information about the 2021/2022 edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management in the official brochure:
Zurich Graduation Ceremony (May 2022)
First Edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management
FIFA Diploma in Club Management
FIFA Diploma in Club Management
Madrid session (Sep 2021)
FIFA Diploma in Club Management
Diploma in Club Management 2021/22 Edition
