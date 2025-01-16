FIFA President tells Host Cities FIFA World Cup 26™ “will lift the global mood”

“You are part of bringing to the United States, to Canada and to Mexico a unique event,” Gianni Infantino tells representatives of the 16 Host Cities
Two-day workshop covering a range of organisational themes being held at FIFA’s office in Miami, United States
Expanded 48-team tournament next year expected to see over five million fans come to North America with six billion engaging globally
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told representatives of the 16 Host Cities for the FIFA World Cup 26™ that the “joyful atmosphere” they create for fans at the tournament will have a positive impact on the world. On Monday, 27 January 2025, it will be exactly 500 days until co-hosts Mexico kick off the tournament at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, 11 June 2026. That game will mark the start of a 39-day global festival of football that is expected to see more than five million fans attending matches in co-host countries Canada, Mexico and the United States with six billion more worldwide engaging in the 104 matches. With the competition expanded from 32 to 48 teams, more fans in more countries than ever will have a personal stake in who lifts the iconic trophy after the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 19 July 2026. The FIFA President drew a vivid picture for Host City representatives of the incredible celebration of the beautiful game that they are setting the stage for.
“The FIFA World Cup is, as you know, much more than just a sports event. It is, and it has become, a social phenomenon, a unique social phenomenon that brings people together from all over the world,” Mr Infantino told attendees at the start of a two-day workshop for the Host Cities at FIFA’s Miami office in the United States. “In our world where there are so many terrible things happening, to be able to be creating all together an event which will actually lift the global mood, spirit and bring so much emotion at the end of the day – emotion whether, you know, you win or you lose, you feel emotion – emotion, passion. “Children, parents, grandparents, grandmothers, grandfathers, grandchildren, boys and girls [all] together for a bit more than one month to celebrate the game here in North America and to be able, all of us together, to shape this, to be part of it – I think that’s the way I see it – it’s a huge, huge privilege that we have. I can promise you that the world will remember this particular FIFA World Cup forever, because it will be incredible.”
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Cities Workshop
01/08
FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a group photo at the FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Cities Workshop
02/08
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Cities Workshop
The workshop is an opportunity to fine-tune preparations across the three co-hosts and their venues with participants attending sessions focused on a variety of themes. From Ticketing and Hospitality, Transportation and Safety and Security to the hugely popular FIFA Fan Festivals and fan experience, the workshop aimed to reinforce the Host Cities’ focus on ensuring everyone – from fans to the local communities – enjoy what will be a historic tournament. “What’s important, obviously, is that we all enjoy, and we all have fun, because if we have fun and if we enjoy it, those who come to visit us will enjoy it and have fun as well, even more. Our purpose is really – and your purpose as Host Cities – is really to impact and change the lives of people,” said the FIFA President. “The fact of being together, of creating a team between all of you, all the Host Cities, between our team here at FIFA, at FIFA World Cup 2026, in Miami, in Mexico and in Canada, but soon, of course, physically present in all the cities as well, will definitely help to create this unity in our team. And together, we can find all the solutions to all the issues. But you must all realise that you are part of bringing to the United States, to Canada and to Mexico a unique event.”