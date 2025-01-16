FIFA President tells Host Cities FIFA World Cup 26™ “will lift the global mood”

“You are part of bringing to the United States, to Canada and to Mexico a unique event,” Gianni Infantino tells representatives of the 16 Host Cities

Two-day workshop covering a range of organisational themes being held at FIFA’s office in Miami, United States

Expanded 48-team tournament next year expected to see over five million fans come to North America with six billion engaging globally

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told representatives of the 16 Host Cities for the FIFA World Cup 26™ that the “joyful atmosphere” they create for fans at the tournament will have a positive impact on the world. On Monday, 27 January 2025, it will be exactly 500 days until co-hosts Mexico kick off the tournament at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, 11 June 2026. That game will mark the start of a 39-day global festival of football that is expected to see more than five million fans attending matches in co-host countries Canada, Mexico and the United States with six billion more worldwide engaging in the 104 matches. With the competition expanded from 32 to 48 teams, more fans in more countries than ever will have a personal stake in who lifts the iconic trophy after the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 19 July 2026. The FIFA President drew a vivid picture for Host City representatives of the incredible celebration of the beautiful game that they are setting the stage for.

“The FIFA World Cup is, as you know, much more than just a sports event. It is, and it has become, a social phenomenon, a unique social phenomenon that brings people together from all over the world,” Mr Infantino told attendees at the start of a two-day workshop for the Host Cities at FIFA’s Miami office in the United States. “In our world where there are so many terrible things happening, to be able to be creating all together an event which will actually lift the global mood, spirit and bring so much emotion at the end of the day – emotion whether, you know, you win or you lose, you feel emotion – emotion, passion. “Children, parents, grandparents, grandmothers, grandfathers, grandchildren, boys and girls [all] together for a bit more than one month to celebrate the game here in North America and to be able, all of us together, to shape this, to be part of it – I think that’s the way I see it – it’s a huge, huge privilege that we have. I can promise you that the world will remember this particular FIFA World Cup forever, because it will be incredible.”

