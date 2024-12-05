FIFA.com
Wednesday 04 December 2024, 22:00
FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ on agenda in meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Brazilian FA President

  • Gianni Infantino met Brazilian FA President Ednaldo Rodrigues in Miami

  • Brazil will be the first South American nation to stage the FIFA Women’s World Cup™

  • Meeting took place on the eve of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Brazilian Football Association (CBF) President and FIFA Council member Ednaldo Rodrigues talked about the importance of football in providing opportunities for young people and agreed that the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ would be a momentous occasion during a meeting in Miami, United States.

Brazil will be the first South American nation to host the FIFA Women's World Cup™ following the decision taken by the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024. In September, 12 Brazilian cities began the bidding process to host matches in the 32-team tournament which will be staged in eight stadiums across the country.

“I was pleased to meet CBF President and FIFA Council Member Ednaldo Rodrigues as we continued conversations on how we can keep developing football and use it as a tool to provide opportunities to girls and boys around the world,” the FIFA President said.

“The upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027, to be hosted by Brazil, will be a momentous occasion uniting 32 nations from six continental confederations in such an iconic, football-loving nation. We recognise football's power in bringing people together and will continue to ensure our beautiful game gives reasons for people to unite and celebrate.”

Women's football in South America has made tremendous progress in the last few years and Colombia this year hosted the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™. The tournament in Brazil is seen as a unique opportunity to quicken progress even further.

Mr Rodrigues has previously described the event as the best platform to promote social change in Brazil, leaving a lasting and consistent legacy for the women and girls in Brazilian society.

The meeting took place on the eve of the draw for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ which will be played in the US from 15 June to 13 July 2025 and will feature four Brazilian clubs - Botafogo FR, CR Flamengo, Fluminense FC and SE Palmeiras.

