FIFA President celebrates start of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour in New York City

FIFA President delivers speech at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour launch in New York, United States

Mr Infantino describes bespoke trophy, crafted in collaboration with Tiffany’s & Co. as a “masterpiece” befitting the most inclusive competition in history

Trophy Tour will take in all cities of 32 participating clubs ahead of the inaugural competition’s kick-off in the USA on 14 June

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has described the new FIFA Club World Cup™ trophy as the “start of a new history” at an event in New York, United States to mark the official launch of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour, which will give supporters around the globe the unique opportunity to see the biggest prize in world club football in person.

The new trophy, designed by FIFA and created in collaboration with global luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co., will make its way through the cities of all 32 participating clubs in the months ahead, enthralling fans as part of the build-up to the most inclusive, merit-based competition ever.

Taking place in 11 Host Cities across 12 stadiums in the US, beginning Saturday, 14 June in Miami, the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ will conclude on Sunday, 13 July at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey, where the winner will be presented with an inimitable piece of silverware befitting the greatest spectacle in club football history.

“Welcome for this special event tonight, the launch of this beautiful FIFA Club World Cup trophy and, in particular, the Trophy Tour,” the FIFA President told guests as the Trophy Tour got under way at Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in midtown Manhattan on Thursday. Guests included Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy, Adam Silver, Commissioner of the NBA, many FIFA Legends, FIFA Club World Cup™ team representatives and pop music star Robbie Williams, who performed during the show.

“It is not just a trophy, it is a masterpiece, it is a jewel and in order to craft this jewel, we had to team up – because football is a team sport, or soccer is a team sport – with the best, with the masters of jewellery and that's why we are here at Tiffany's in New York tonight.

We start a new history, we are making history." Gianni Infantino FIFA President

“We start a new history, we are making history, we are writing history tonight here in New York with this beautiful trophy. And in 100 years from now, when we will all be here again at Tiffany's to present the 100-year celebration of the trophy launch – well, maybe not present it, but we will be sitting somewhere here – they will speak about tonight in 100 years.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses next to the FIFA Club World Cup trophy at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour launch in New York, United States. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and music icon Robbie Williams pose for a group photo at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour launch in New York, United States. FIFA President Gianni Infantino talks to Tiffany & Co. CEO Anthony Ledru at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour launch in New York, United States. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Robbie Williams on stage during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour launch in New York, United States. FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour launch in New York, United States. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Tiffany & Co. CEO Anthony Ledru pose next to the FIFA Club World Cup trophy at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour launch in New York, United States.

“And after 63 passionate football matches from 14 June until 13 July, in 11 cities in 12 stadiums, we will know for the first time after 150 years of history of football, or soccer, who the true world champion is. And there a new history starts.”

Tickets for all 63 fixtures at the groundbreaking FIFA Club World Cup™, which Mr Infantino says will capture the imaginations of “billions of club fans from all over the world watching it on DAZN” - the competition’s exclusive, free-to-view global broadcaster - and welcome an influx of millions more visiting supporters, are now on general sale via FIFA.com/tickets.