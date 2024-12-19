FIFA President welcomes growing presence of women in football stadiums in IR Iran

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praises improving access to football for female fans in IR Iran

FIFA engagement resulted in decision to allow only women supporters to attend a Persian Gulf Pro League fixture on 16 December

“A glowing representation of how our game is inclusive and open for everyone to enjoy” – Mr Infantino after 45,000 women fans watched Sepahan SC vs. Persepolis FC

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken of his optimism after a female-only crowd of 45,000 spectators attended a Persian Gulf Pro League fixture in Isfahan, IR Iran, in another significant step towards making football more inclusive in the West Asian country, facilitated by FIFA’s continued engagement.

Taking place on Monday, 16 December 2024, the match at the Naghsh e Jahan Stadium - where Sepahan beat Persepolis 2-1 - followed a decision issued last year by the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation’s (FFIRI) disciplinary committee for the men’s fixture (home and away) to be played exclusively with women in attendance.

“I am very pleased to learn about the attendance of around 45,000 women and girls at the Naqsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan for the Iranian top-flight match between Sepahan and Persepolis earlier this week,” the FIFA President said. “FIFA has been in constant contact with authorities in IR Iran for several years regarding women and girls having the possibility to attend football matches, and after last year’s Tehran Derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal where 3,000 women and girls were in attendance, this latest development comes as a glowing representation of how our game is inclusive and open for everyone to enjoy.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all concerned who made this possible, including the local authorities and our colleagues at the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation led by President Mehdi Taj, and I look forward to seeing even more women and girls having the opportunity to regularly attend football matches in the future.”

The presence of women supporters at football matches in Iran has been on the rise since October 2019, when thousands of women and girls attended an Iranian men’s international match for the first time in 40 years. Prior to the Tehran Derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal FC on 14 December 2023, women and girls were in attendance for a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifier between IR Iran and Iraq in January 2022, as well a domestic league game in August 2022. Earlier this season, meanwhile, women and girls attended national league matches outside the Iranian capital, Tehran, for the first time, namely in Arak, Bander-e Anzali, Qazvin and Sirjan.

Such milestones reflect the FFIRI on-going commitment, in close consultation with FIFA, to ensuring all women and girls can have ticketed access to stadiums throughout the country. The FIFA President says the collaborative approach between FIFA and the FFIRI is vital to progressing inclusivity in football in IR Iran as per the FIFA Statutes, which outline the global governing organisation’s position in combating all forms of discrimination.