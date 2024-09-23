Gianni Infantino: Women’s football has grown incredibly in South America

FIFA President addressed the FIFA Women’s Football Regional Workshop in Bogotá, Colombia

All ten South American FIFA Member Associations took part in the workshop

Gianni Infantino subsequently attended the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ final

Women's football in South America has enjoyed incredible growth in the last few years although more playing opportunities are still needed for women and girls to play the game on the continent, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said during an event in Bogotá, Colombia. Mr Infantino was speaking at the FIFA Women’s Football Regional Workshop for the ten South American FIFA Member Associations which was timed to coincide with the final stages of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™ taking place in the country. The FIFA President later attended the final at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium where he watched Korea DPR beat Japan 1-0 to win the trophy for the third time and also participated in the medal ceremony.

The workshop, similar to one held in Jakarta, Indonesia, for Asian FIFA Member Associations in November 2023, brought together women's football representatives from across the region. "Women’s football as a whole is growing incredibly in South America. We all know the passion on the continent for football, the heart of that continent, their love of football,” said Mr Infantino. "And we have to transform this passion, this love, into success and into events to give more opportunities to girls everywhere in South America (so that) everywhere in South America has the opportunity to play football at local level, at continental level and, of course, at world level. For us, this is a priority."

Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota Previous 01 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota, Colombia 02 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota, Colombia 03 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota, Colombia 04 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota, Colombia 05 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota, Colombia 06 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota, Colombia 07 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota, Colombia 08 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota, Colombia 09 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Regional Women's Football Seminar in Bogota, Colombia Next

Football in South America has entered an exciting period with the FIFA Women's World Cup™ to be held on the continent for the first time when Brazil stages the 32-team final tournament in 2027. "We’re going to get ready from now, not only to make Brazil shine, but the whole of South America in 2027 and, of course, in the future," said Mr Infantino, who handed diplomas to all participants at the end of the event. "When you go back to your country, don’t be afraid to drive change and fulfil the ideas you have discussed here – because you know you are not alone. You know you have (the backing of) FIFA for you all." The FIFA President had attended the match between Colombia and Australia on the opening day of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and said it had provided an extraordinary opportunity for the players involved. “We don’t know if some of these players will keep playing….not all of them will do so – but all of these players will carry this emotion and experience that they will tell their children and their grandchildren, that they played the opening game of a (FIFA U-20 Women’s) World Cup with 35,000 passionate Colombians who were cheering for them," he said.

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino at FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 final Previous 01 / 13 President of FIFA Gianni Infantino applauds during the medal ceremony after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 Final 02 / 13 President of FIFA Gianni Infantino attends the medal ceremony after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 Final 03 / 13 President of FIFA Gianni Infantino during the medal ceremony after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 04 / 13 President of FIFA Gianni Infantino shakes hands with referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi 05 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the medal ceremony after Korea DPR won the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 06 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the medal ceremony after Korea DPR won the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 07 / 13 Ri Song Ho, Head Coach of Korea DPR, receives the winner's medal from President of FIFA Gianni Infantino 08 / 13 President of FIFA Gianni Infantino (2L) attends with President of the Colombian Football Federation Ramón Jesurún (L), President of JFA Tsuneyasu Miyamoto (2R), President of CONMEBOL Alejandro Dominguez (R) 09 / 13 Image > President of FIFA Gianni Infantino during the medal ceremony after the FIFA U20WWC 2024 (4) 10 / 13 President of FIFA Gianni Infantino and President of CONMEBOL Alejandro Dominguez greet Radamel Falcao 11 / 13 President of FIFA Gianni Infantino greets René Higuita during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 Final 12 / 13 President of FIFA Gianni Infantino attends the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 Final 13 / 13 President of FIFA Gianni Infantino attends the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 Final Next