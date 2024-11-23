Gianni Infantino: South America will play a key role in the success of the FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA President spoke to the 79th Ordinary CONMEBOL Congress in a video address

Six South American clubs will take part in the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Remaining slot available to the winners of the upcoming CONMEBOL Libertadores final between Clube Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo FR

South American clubs will play a key role in the success of the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ which will reshape global club football, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the 79th Ordinary CONMEBOL Congress held in San Bernardino, Paraguay. The FIFA President, speaking in a video address, added that the possibility of qualifying for both the revamped FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™ in Qatar and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States would bring even more significance to this year’s CONMEBOL Libertadores final. Five South American teams - CR Flamengo, Fluminense FC, SE Palmeiras, CA River Plate and CA Boca Juniors - have already booked their places in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which will be the most inclusive global club tournament ever played and will herald a new era for club football.

The sixth and final South America slot will be decided between the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Final 2024 between Clube Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo FR who meet in Buenos Aires on Saturday, 30 November 2024 - with a place in the exciting new FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ also at stake.

"It will be a particularly significant match as the winner will compete in the ‘(FIFA) Derby of the Americas’ in the new FIFA Intercontinental Cup this December. The winner will also complete the list of teams that will participate in next year's first edition of the new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, a competition that will herald the start of a new era for club football," the FIFA President said.

"It will be an innovative, inclusive and merit-based competition that will redefine how, when and where the one true (FIFA) Club World Cup Champion will be crowned. It will be a dream come true for all football fans and players alike and all of the proceeds will be reinvested in club football around the world, helping the game to grow even further. South America will play a key role in the success of this tournament."

The FIFA Derby of the Americas will be played on 11 December between Concacaf Champions Cup winners Pachuca and the eventual Libertadores champions. The winners will then meet African champions Al Ahly FC on 14 December in the FIFA Challenger Cup for a place in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ final against UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid CF on 18 December. All matches will be played in Doha, Qatar.

The FIFA President congratulated Brazil on winning the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ and Argentina for winning the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, as well as SC Corinthians for claiming their fifth Copa Libertadores Feminina title. He thanked Colombia for “fantastic” hosting of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024™ and said that the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ in Brazil would be a momentous moment for women's football.

Thanking CONMEBOL for its unwavering support in the fight against racism, he added: "You know how much I love South America, how much I admire your passion for football and how much I value the enormous contribution your incredible region makes to our game."