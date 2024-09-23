Gianni Infantino praises Homeless World Cup’s impact as 2024 tournament kicks off

FIFA President: “(Tournament is) about using the magic of football to change people's lives for the better”

Men’s and women’s teams from 44 countries competing in Seoul, Korea Republic, in first Homeless World Cup held in Asia

FIFA+ will livestream entire tournament from 21-28 September

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called the Homeless World Cup a tournament that shows the “incredible power of football to do good” and praised its transformational impact on the issue of homelessness globally as the 2024 edition kicks off in Seoul, Korea Republic.

Founded as an annual event in 2003, the Homeless World Cup has positively impacted the lives of 1.2 million homeless people around the globe by providing them with an opportunity to represent their country in a unique four-a-side football tournament.

Mr Infantino signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with President Young in August to underpin the Homeless World Cup Foundation, which organises the tournament, with FIFA support.

Some 450 players representing 44 countries have gathered in the capital of the Korean Republic for this year’s men’s and women’s week-long tournaments kicking off on Saturday, 21 September. They will not only compete for trophies during matches at Seoul’s Hanyang University, but also aim to positively change their own lives and perceptions of homelessness worldwide.

“This tournament is about much more than scoring goals and winning medals – although those are, of course, very important – but it is about using the magic of football to change people's lives for the better,” said the FIFA President, who praised the Homeless World Cup’s Founder and President Mel Young for the impact his idea has had.

“Since Mel Young co-founded this wonderful initiative 20 years ago, the lives of so many people have been transformed. Participants have found jobs and homes and have become part of something bigger. It really goes to show the incredible power of football to do good – something we also believe in at FIFA. For this reason, we are proud to play our part in supporting the women’s and men’s tournaments, and to use our voice to support the Homeless World Cup Foundation’s global network of member countries across every continent.”

After the signing of the MoU in August, not only will FIFA provide material and equipment, including medals and trophies, but it will also ensure global exposure throughout the seven days of the 2024 tournament – the first Homeless World Cup staged in Asia – via FIFA+, FIFA’s streaming platform.

“I wholeheartedly thank Mel for partnering with us and for all the work that he and his team have done – and continue to do – on this very inspirational tournament that combats the global issue of homelessness using the power of football,” said Mr Infantino in a video message played at the tournament’s opening ceremony.