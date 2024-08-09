Gianni Infantino pays homage to former FIFA President ad interim Issa Hayatou

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has paid homage to former Confederation of African Football (CAF) President and former FIFA President ad interim Issa Hayatou, stating he dedicated his life to sports administration, following the Cameroonian’s passing. A former President of the Cameroonian Football Association, Mr Hayatou was FIFA President ad interim from October 2015 until February 2016. He served as President of CAF for 29 years, from 1988 to 2017, a FIFA Council member from 1990 to 2017 and a FIFA Vice President. He was also an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member from 2001 to 2016, after which he became an IOC Honorary Member. “Saddened to hear of the passing of former CAF President, former FIFA President ad interim, FIFA Vice President and FIFA Council member, Issa Hayatou,” said Mr Infantino. “As a passionate sports fan and IOC Member, he dedicated his life to sports administration and on behalf of FIFA, and condolences go to his family, friends, former colleagues and all who knew him. Rest in peace.”