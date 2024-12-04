Gianni Infantino highlights key role of strategy in future of Caribbean football

FIFA President tells representatives of Caribbean-based FIFA Member Associations “strategic planning and implementation is crucially important”
Mr Infantino gives speech at a three-day session of the FIFA Executive Programme in Strategic Planning and Implementation at FIFA’s office in Miami, USA
Twelve-week course equips MAs with skills to elaborate, implement and monitor their football development strategy
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has underlined the importance of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations (MAs) mapping out in detail their plans for the future of football in their countries at the final session of the 2024 FIFA Executive Programme in Strategic Planning and Implementation. The 12-week course - organised via the FIFA Campus programme - is designed to equip football professionals with the tools and skills to develop and implement strategic plans to grow the game around the world.
“It was my pleasure to spend time with those attending the FIFA Campus in Miami and share with them FIFA's vision of giving every possible piece of guidance and assistance to help grow each FIFA Member Association's local game effectively,” said the FIFA President, speaking to representatives of Caribbean-based MAs at a gathering in Miami, United States. “Strategic planning and implementation are key to the success of future plans and projects. By exchanging ideas with top, experienced experts from the world administration, these courses and seminars are contributing to a healthier global football landscape.” The programme, which is being followed by representatives of 11 MAs around the Caribbean, comprises six modules and combines online learning with live virtual sessions. At the in-person workshop which completes the course, participants will have workshop sessions on themes such as leading a national team, the role of the president, general secretary and other stakeholders within an MA, and how to balance priorities.
In addition to input from course leader Stewart Regan and FIFA Senior MA Strategy & Implementation Manager Alessandro Gramaglia, participants also heard from Tom Gorissen, FIFA Director MA Services, and FIFA Member Associations Division Regional Director Americas Jair Bertoni. They also received insight from two guest speakers, Columbus Crew and 2024 MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy and former England U-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd. The three-day session will close with a ceremony during which the participants will receive certificates to mark their successful completion of the programme before they return to their respective MAs to apply the knowledge they have acquired for the benefit of the beautiful game. “From making a consistently increasing pool of funds available for our MAs through FIFA Forward, to other initiatives such as the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, FIFA Football For Schools, and the expanded global tournaments, FIFA is doing its best to make football even more global,” added Mr Infantino. “There is great talent across the Concacaf and UNCAF [the Central American Football Union] regions. FIFA will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to create the best possible structures for this talent to be recognised, develop and thrive. Thank you to those present today.”