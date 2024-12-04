Gianni Infantino highlights key role of strategy in future of Caribbean football

FIFA President tells representatives of Caribbean-based FIFA Member Associations “strategic planning and implementation is crucially important”

Mr Infantino gives speech at a three-day session of the FIFA Executive Programme in Strategic Planning and Implementation at FIFA’s office in Miami, USA

Twelve-week course equips MAs with skills to elaborate, implement and monitor their football development strategy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has underlined the importance of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations (MAs) mapping out in detail their plans for the future of football in their countries at the final session of the 2024 FIFA Executive Programme in Strategic Planning and Implementation. The 12-week course - organised via the FIFA Campus programme - is designed to equip football professionals with the tools and skills to develop and implement strategic plans to grow the game around the world.

“It was my pleasure to spend time with those attending the FIFA Campus in Miami and share with them FIFA's vision of giving every possible piece of guidance and assistance to help grow each FIFA Member Association's local game effectively,” said the FIFA President, speaking to representatives of Caribbean-based MAs at a gathering in Miami, United States. “Strategic planning and implementation are key to the success of future plans and projects. By exchanging ideas with top, experienced experts from the world administration, these courses and seminars are contributing to a healthier global football landscape.” The programme, which is being followed by representatives of 11 MAs around the Caribbean, comprises six modules and combines online learning with live virtual sessions. At the in-person workshop which completes the course, participants will have workshop sessions on themes such as leading a national team, the role of the president, general secretary and other stakeholders within an MA, and how to balance priorities.

