Gianni Infantino celebrates Cyprus Football Association’s 90th anniversary

FIFA President congratulates Cyprus Football Association (CFA) on “a long and distinguished track record” over nine decades of existence

Praises CFA for promoting women’s game in a “truly passionate” football nation

Says national and club team performances have “improved immeasurably” thanks to CFA’s efforts

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) on its 90th anniversary, calling the milestone “a wonderful achievement”.

Founded in 1934, the CFA has been a FIFA member since the 26th Ordinary Congress in London, United Kingdom, on 27 July 1948. The European country played its first official international match in the qualifying campaign for the 1962 FIFA World Cup™ and its senior men’s national team has competed in every FIFA World Cup™ qualifying round since.

“Congratulations to all of you on the 90th anniversary of the Cyprus Football Association. (It’s) a wonderful achievement,” said the FIFA President in a video message played at the anniversary celebrations in Limassol, Cyprus. “Your association has created a long and distinguished track record of collaboration, football development, progress and success across all levels of men's, women's and youth football.”

Mr Infantino highlighted the strides made by the CFA in supporting the women’s game, noting that the senior national team had made history by participating in qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ for the first time ahead of the 2023 tournament.

“(It was) a vital step forward in the ongoing development of women's football all across the island,” he said. “Cyprus is a country which is truly passionate about football, and the performances of your national and club teams in international competition have improved immeasurably over the years, thanks to your hard work and dedication.”

The FIFA President also paid tribute to former CFA Presidents and FIFA Council members Marios Lefkaritis and Costakis Koutsokoumnis, calling the latter – who passed away in 2018 – “a man who loved our sport and reflected the passion for football in Cyprus”. Mr Infantino also thanked current CFA President George Koumas “for all his invaluable inputs in helping to support and develop football on (the) national, regional and world stage.