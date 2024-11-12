Gianni Infantino: FIFA Club World Cup™ will give South American teams more matches against global opposition

FIFA President addressed the opening of the Olé Sports Summit by video

Six South American teams will participate in the new FIFA Club World Cup™

32-team tournament will herald a new era for club football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke of new opportunities that will be opened up to South American clubs by the new, expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ during a video address to the Olé Sports Summit 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Six South American teams will participate in the inaugural tournament which takes place in the United States from 15 June to 13 July 2025: CR Flamengo, Fluminense FC, SE Palmeiras, CA River Plate, CA Boca Juniors and the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Final 2024 between Clube Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo FR. "I know how much it means for the South American teams to face opponents from other parts of the world, and this competition… will offer many more opportunities for that to happen," the FIFA President told the event which brings together leaders, professionals, executives, athletes and legends of the sports industry. Mr Infantino recalled how South American fans had travelled the world to watch their teams play European opposition in previous intercontinental competitions.

"As the rivalry between Boca and River is one of the biggest in club football in the world, it will be great to see both in the USA…….The same applies to Flamengo and Fluminense,” he said. "After 150 years, it's time to think about these historic local rivalries from a global perspective.

"In the past, we have seen how tens of thousands of fans have come from across Argentina to watch Boca and River play in the Intercontinental Cup, and the old (FIFA) Club World Cup in Japan. In the next few years, we will have an even bigger celebration, bearing in mind that we will be even closer and that both clubs have huge support in the United States." The FIFA President emphasised that the new tournament would herald a new era for club football. "The FIFA Club World Cup next year will bring the magic of a national team (FIFA) World Cup into the realm of club football, and this tournament will be the start of something historic, something that will change our sport for the better, and for future generations, who will come to love it as much as we do," he said.