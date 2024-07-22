FIFA President welcomes member associations to Paris ahead of 2024 Olympic Football Tournaments

Gianni Infantino welcomes competing FIFA Member Associations to FIFA’s new Paris office

Olympic Football Tournaments taking place across six cities between 24 July and 10 August

FIFA President says Olympic Games are a time for “unity and peace” around the world

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has launched the Men's and Women's Football Tournaments for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris by addressing representatives from the competing teams at FIFA's new office in the French capital.

The Games will take place in Paris between 26 July and 11 August, although the football kicks off before the opening ceremony on 24 July and concludes on 10 August with the women’s gold medal match, the first time the game has been played after the men’s title-decider.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomes member associations to Paris 03:37

"Welcome to our new FIFA Paris headquarters, our new FIFA Paris office,” the FIFA President said in his address to the competing member associations. “It’s your house, it's our house. It's the house of world football. It's a house where, as you can see, we unite all the flags of the world.

"FIFA was created 120 years ago this year, in 1904, a few metres from here. You walk down there around the corner, it’s Rue Saint-Honoré, and that's where in 1904 seven people, six federations and one club, decided to create FIFA and look what FIFA has become: an organisation that counts 211 countries. This is more than the United Nations and it is more than any other organisation. [FIFA] unites really the world around the same passion, which is football."

In addition to the Olympic host city of Paris, games will be played in Bordeaux, Décines-Charpieu (in the Lyon suburbs), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Étienne, and Mr Infantino says football's impact will be felt far beyond those at the Games.

"Congratulations, all the best, and have a fantastic tournament,” the FIFA President added. "Remember that actually football is amongst really the most important events of the Olympic Games.