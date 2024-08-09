FIFA President welcomes business leaders to FIFA House in Paris

Gianni Infantino tells invitees: “You should feel at home” in new FIFA office in Paris

Business people from a range of fields attend event in French capital to discuss global football trends

FIFA President confident new FIFA Club World Cup™ will be “a huge, huge, huge success”

Gianni Infantino has welcomed major business leaders to FIFA House in the French capital, Paris, telling them they should “feel [at] home” there and also expressed his enthusiasm for the new FIFA Club World Cup™. The FIFA President brought together a large group of business people to discuss global football and the commercial trends that will shape the face of the beautiful game in the future. A significant development in that regard will be the FIFA Club World Cup, whose inaugural edition will take place in the United States in 2025. Mr Infantino told his audience it will be a game-changing tournament and a major fixture in the football calendar for years to come.

“When it comes to men's football, we have there as well a new, very exciting, competition starting next year - a new FIFA Club World Cup where the 32 best clubs in the world will play in the US from 15 June to 13 July next year to crown the real world champion of club football,” he said. “Big clubs today, not only in Europe, but everywhere else in the world as well, are, as you know, not only representing their own country but they are multinationals, they have players from all over the world and these players will shine in the new FIFA Club World Cup next year in the US and this will be a huge, huge, huge success which is there to stay.”