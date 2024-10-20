FIFA President says Inter Miami can write their history on global stage after qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Gianni Infantino hails record-breaking MLS regular season by Inter Miami CF after watching their final game

Hosting the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will help make football the most popular sport in North America

Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas says they have always dreamed of being a global club

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Inter Miami CF on qualifying for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, saying they can now write their history on the global stage. The tournament will take place in the United States from Sunday, June 15 to Sunday, July 13, 2025, and Mr Infantino said that, along with co-hosting the FIFA World Cup 26™, it would help make football the number one sport in North America.

Mr Infantino attended Inter Miami’s final Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season match against New England Revolution at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, and announced their qualification himself during the team celebration on the pitch following the game. Inter Miami won 6-2 with the help of a late hat-trick from their captain, FIFA World Cup™ winner Lionel Messi.

"It was really an incredible moment to be able to tell the fans of Inter Miami, which has had an incredible season, a record of points and everything, live, that they are qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup,” said the FIFA President, who congratulated the club´s owners Jorge Mas, José Mas and David Beckham. “They are now officially one of the 32 best clubs in the world, already after a few years since their existence. And now they can start writing their story also on the global stage."

Inter Miami became the penultimate club to seal a spot at the new tournament by winning the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, confirming them as the best team throughout the MLS regular season. Their outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign saw them secure the shield with two matches to play and they finished with a record 74 points.

Inter Miami will open the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the most inclusive and merit-based global club competition, as the host team and play in the inaugural game in their hometown of Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“It is a big deal for soccer here in the US ...because we remember the (FIFA) World Cup in 1994, the next (FIFA) World Cup in 2026, the MLS which started, the teams which are growing, and now we bring the best of the world here, the best clubs of the world, the best countries in the world. We are here to stay," said President Infantino.

"FIFA has its own offices as well, here in Miami, and we're here to make an impact, to make a difference. We are here to transform this country, thanks to clubs and people like those in charge of football here in Miami with Inter Miami. We will make football, soccer, the number one sport in North America, as it is all over the world," said Mr Infantino, who said it was an “absolute pleasure” to meet Lionel Messi after the game.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Inter Miami CF on qualifying for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Previous 01 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks 02 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives for the MLS match Inter Miami CF v New England Revolution 03 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the MLS match Inter Miami CF v New England Revolution 04 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino watches the MLS match Inter Miami CF v New England Revolution 05 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino watches Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham speaking 06 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino shakes hands with Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi 07 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks alongside Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas 08 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez 09 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks 10 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi 11 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a selfie 12 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino applauds Next

"Since day one, we dreamed of Inter Miami being a global club,” said Jorge Mas. “Our brand now is recognised all over the world, but I think that the culmination and the proof that our dream has come true is to (qualify for) the [FIFA Club] World Cup, to be considered as one of the top 32 clubs in the world, to compete against the best in the world, and most importantly that the world sees who and what Inter Miami are capable of in our dreams."