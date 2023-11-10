FIFA President opens FIFA Jakarta Office in Indonesia

FIFA President inaugurates FIFA Jakarta Office in the current Indonesian capital

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo attends opening ceremony

Cooperation agreement signed between FIFA and the Football Association of Indonesia

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) President Erick Thohir have signed a cooperation agreement during a ceremony which was highlighted by the inauguration of a new FIFA Jakarta Office in the current Indonesian capital.

The FIFA Jakarta Office is a 962 square meters space with a workspace capacity of 40 people. The office features an executive lounge, conference and meeting rooms, an exhibition area and media conference facilities.

“Today marks a special day for everyone in FIFA as we celebrate the opening of a new FIFA office in Jakarta on the same day as Indonesia kicks off hosting its first FIFA tournament,” said Mr Infantino following the event, which was also attended by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Indonesia’s Minister for Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. “This is an important step in our goal of uniting the world through football and shows FIFA's commitment to developing our sport across the globe.

”Following the cancellation of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 edition will be the first U-17 tournament in four years and will be the first time Indonesia has hosted a FIFA tournament. In fact, this is the first time the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held in south-east Asia having previously been hosted by fellow AFC nations China PR, India, Japan, Korea Republic and the United Arab Emirates.

“I would like to thank President Joko Widodo for his continued support and Football Association of Indonesia President Erick Thohir along with his entire team for all the great work they have been doing here,” said the FIFA President. “We look forward to working towards making football truly global and positively impacting lives here and across the region.

”FIFA is playing a key role in its ongoing support of the transformation of football in Indonesia since 2022, focusing on the strengthening of stadia, safety and security standards, governance structure and framework, as well as development initiatives such as the National Technical Centre (NTC).

The NTC will be a new state-of-the-art PSSI technical centre and the first international sporting infrastructure to be built in IKN, Kalimantan, the new Indonesian capital by 2025.

As part of the FIFA Forward programme, the USD 5.4m project will be done in partnership with the national government to assist the development of the Indonesia men’s and women’s national teams across all age categories.