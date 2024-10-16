Gianni Infantino hails landmark partnership between FIFA and Lenovo

Lenovo will be the Official Global Technology Partner of FIFA, covering FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Historic agreement will use cutting-edge technology to develop football and improve access to game globally

FIFA President: “FIFA is ready to explore and adopt technology and AI to positively impact football, the world and unite it”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has welcomed the new partnership between FIFA and technology multinational Lenovo, saying the agreement will break new ground in bringing football closer to fans worldwide.

Lenovo was announced as the Official Technology Partner of FIFA at the distinguished company’s Tech World ‘24 event in Seattle, United States. The deal covers the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil, as well as other FIFA competitions.

As part of the agreement, Lenovo’s diverse technologies and innovations – including rapidly advancing developments in AI (Artificial Intelligence) – will be incorporated into the 2026 and 2027 tournaments to enhance fan and broadcast experiences, and to democratise data access around the world.

“It’s really wonderful to be here in Seattle with you and so many global tech leaders. Today starts a game-changing collaboration, not only for FIFA and Lenovo, but also for global football, or ‘soccer’, as you call it here in the US,” Mr Infantino told attendees in Seattle, one of the venues for matches in both the FIFA World Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA World Cup 26.

“Our version of football, the style played by the Seattle Sounders and the (Seattle) Reign, rather than the Seattle Seahawks, is the world’s favourite sport,” the FIFA President added. “To help our brand of football flourish further, FIFA has big ambitions in the tech space and, while we have invented some great innovations in the past, we know that we can offer even more to the football world in the future.

“This is a special moment for FIFA. The FIFA World Cup (in) 2026 will be the greatest show on the planet, an event unlike anything the world has ever seen. And for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil (in 2027), this will be a ground-breaking event, showcasing again how football unites the world. Over five billion people watched the last FIFA World Cup, and 2026 will beat that number, for sure.”

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and to be hosted across three countries, while the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will be the first to be staged in South America. For the FIFA President, the two tournaments will provide the perfect platform for FIFA to use technology responsibly and fairly to spread football’s unifying message the world over.

“Our ambition is not just to unite people with football, but to connect billions of people all around the planet with technology and AI. And the support and partnership of Lenovo will help us achieve that goal,” said Mr Infantino. “FIFA is ready to explore and adopt technology and AI to positively impact football, the world and unite it. So, let’s push the boundaries and make football more accessible and more equal to everyone across the world.”

The historic deal sees Lenovo take its place alongside a select group of Official FIFA Partners, as the countdown to the newly-expanded FIFA World Cup continues apace.