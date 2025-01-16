Gianni Infantino says fans can “be part of football history” as all FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ tickets go on sale

Tickets for all 63 games, including the final on 13 July, at the inaugural 32-team tournament now on sale

FIFA President: “This is a global football festival that has never been seen on this scale in club football”

General public tickets for the knockout stages start at USD 50 (excl. taxes and fees), with prices varying by match

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has encouraged fans to take the “unique chance” to be “part of football history” as tickets for every match at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ go on general sale via FIFA.com/tickets. Millions of fans from around the world are expected to head to the United States to attend the 63 matches of the historic new competition, which will be the first to bring together 32 of the very best club teams representing all six footballing continents in a competitive tournament.

The new ticket sales phase opened at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET on Thursday, 16 January 2025 with places available for every single match from the opening group game that features Egyptian giants Al Ahly against host nation representatives Inter Miami on Saturday, 14 June 2025, to the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 13 July 2025. General public tickets for the knockout stages start at USD 50 (excl. taxes and fees), with prices varying by match. Fans can complete their purchases immediately on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Fans should become part of this tournament because after well over a century of club football, we are set for the first – the first – truly global and merit-based FIFA Club World Cup. And those who buy a ticket, well, they will be part of football history,” said the FIFA President. “This will be the very first time that the world's very best clubs contest for real silverware on [American] soil in a true tournament format, and it's not clubs competing for just any silverware, but rather, the most coveted trophy in club football. “Supporters of the 32 clubs involved will have the opportunity to cheer their team in big matches against diverse opponents from near and far, while general football fans will have the unique chance to witness amazing, highly competitive action, featuring some of the very best players in the world.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino encourages fans to be “part of football history" 07:36

The group-stage draw, held in Miami, United States in December 2024, mapped out the eight four-team groups as well as the pathway to the final where the winning club’s captain will lift the unique trophy crafted for this inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™, which will be held every four years.

Just as the FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ represent the pinnacle of international football, the FIFA Club World Cup has been conceived with the aim of giving the most successful clubs in the six confederations worldwide the opportunity to compete on the global stage for the first time. Teams earned their place at the historic first tournament either by winning their confederation’s premier club competition or thanks to their consistently good results in that competition across the four-year qualifying period (2021-2024). They will come together across 12 venues in 11 US cities to play for the right to be crowned football’s very first true club world champions.

“Nothing like this has ever been seen before, and that’s why it will be an unforgettable spectacle,” said Mr Infantino of the tournament, for which all matches will be broadcast live and for free via the DAZN app after FIFA’s landmark agreement with the global streaming platform. “The FIFA Club World Cup is a merit-based, truly global tournament that will crown the very first official Club World Champions of FIFA. A new brand, a fantastic, incredible new trophy, which is a real jewel, and there is everything to play for.