FIFA President visits Vancouver as FIFA World Cup 26™ preparations continue

Gianni Infantino meets Canada’s Minister of Sport and Physical Activity and the Mayor of Vancouver during tour of BC Place Vancouver

Stadium to stage seven matches at the 48-team FIFA World Cup 26™, including Canada’s second and third group games

Vancouver and Toronto represent Canada among 16 Host Cities for the tournament co-hosted with Mexico and the United States

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has visited FIFA World Cup 26™ Host City Vancouver and toured the stadium that will stage seven matches at the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ yet. Following his visit to another FIFA World Cup 26 Host City, Seattle, Mr Infantino headed north across the United States-Canada border to see for himself how preparations are progressing in Vancouver ahead of the ground-breaking 48-team tournament.

Already a venue for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015™ when it provided the stage for the final, BC Place Vancouver will welcome five group-stage games as FIFA’s senior men’s international football tournament comes to Canada for the first time. Those matches will include Canada’s second and third group encounters, while a Round of 32 fixture and a Round of 16 tie will also be played at the venue, which – along with the Toronto Stadium – represents the country among the 16 Host Cities for the tournament co-hosted with Mexico and the United States.

“The World Cup 2026 is coming to Canada, to the United States and to Mexico and it's coming to Vancouver as well. I had the chance to visit the stadium; it's really fantastic - a lot of work going on as well to make it even more beautiful. 55,000 fans will fill the stadium during the World Cup,” said the FIFA President, who toured BC Place Vancouver with Canada’s Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, The Honourable Carla Qualtrough MP, who was accompanied by the Deputy Minister Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport of Canada, Neilane Mayhew, the Mayor of Vancouver, Ken Sim, and FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President, Victor Montagliani. Also in attendance were Ken Cretney, President & CEO PavCo, Rehana Din, COO PavCo, Chris May, GM BC Place Vancouver & PavCo, Jessie Adcock, Executive Director of Vancouver FIFA World Cup 2026 Local Organizing Committee, Axel Shuster, CEO & Sporting Director Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Tosaint Ricketts, Liaison, Club and Player Management Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Karina Leblanc, GM & President of Soccer Operations Portland Thorns FC.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Vancouver 01:28