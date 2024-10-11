FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™: Host Cities inspection tour showcases infrastructure and enthusiasm across the country

Technical team visited 12 candidate cities for FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™

Inspections, from 25 September to 11 October, evaluated stadiums, transportation, airports, and technical infrastructure

Competitive process showcased the quality infrastructure and the bidders’ commitment to the development of women's football in the region

The selection process for the host cities of the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ is progressing, with a technical team led by Rhiannon Martin, Head of the FIFA Women's World Cup, finishing an inspection tour of 12 candidate cities.

The team has been travelling around Brazil since 25 September, and concluded their visit on 11 October with a trip to the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador – one of the candidate cities hoping to make a final cut of a minimum of eight venues.

FIFA's experts evaluated stadiums, venue management, technology, ticketing and hospitality, technical infrastructure, transportation and airports, as well as the bidder's commitment to a positive impact and development of women's football.

In each city, the FIFA team was received by representatives of local and state governments, football federations, and stadium authorities. These organisations had the chance to showcase their existing structures in the stadiums; their Host Cities and regions as tourist destinations for fans; and information on local women's football clubs’ participation in the Brazilian domestic leagues.

"Over the past few weeks, Brazil has presented a total of 12 stadiums in 12 cities, all vying to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027. I am pleased to know that the inspections went smoothly," said Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president and FIFA Council Member Ednaldo Rodrigues.

"I would once again like to thank the local associations and government representatives for their time and commitment to this selection process. Together, we will continue to work with FIFA to meet all the requirements and ensure that the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 is the most successful ever."

FIFA's team visited Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, Manaus, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo.

"Each city has worked hard to demonstrate its ability to host the tournament and we are confident that the facilities available will be up to the standard required by FIFA, with minor adaptations. Most of the cities hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2014, and the only stadium that didn't is always occupied by big matches," explained Athirson Mazolli, Brazil's National Secretary for Football and the Defense of Fan Rights at the Ministry of Sport.

"Nevertheless, it's interesting to follow the FIFA team's visit and see how they carefully analyse the details: from the state of the pitch, the stands, the changing rooms, to how the fans would arrive, the movement of people in and out of the stadiums. The Ministry of Sport is eagerly awaiting this announcement, knowing that at least eight of the 12 cities visited will have the privilege of hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027, and we are ready to work together to deliver the best tournament in history."

A further round of inspections focusing on training facilities and team hotels will be conducted in November, with the final announcement confirming which host cities have been selected scheduled for early 2025.

Candidate cities and stadiums: