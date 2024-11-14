Visa pre-sale begins for FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ final stages

Visa cardholders can purchase tickets at FIFA.com/tickets from 12:00 (noon) Doha time on 14 November

General sale for all cardholders begins on 21 November

Pachuca, Al Ahly and Real Madrid among FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™ participants in Qatar

Football fans around the world can now purchase tickets for the closing stages of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™, presented by Aramco, in Qatar thanks to an exclusive offer for Visa cardholders to secure tickets early.

Following hot on the heels of FIFA’s announcement that Qatar’s Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium will stage the final three matches of the annual competition to crown world football’s best club side, FIFA is offering Visa cardholders the opportunity to be the first to secure their seats to see Al Ahly, Pachuca, Real Madrid and the CONMEBOL Libertadores winners in action live. Trophies will be lifted in all three games: the FIFA Derby of the Americas on 11 December, the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024 on 14 December and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

An annual platform for the very best in club football from every continent, the tournament gives the champions of all six confederations the chance to compete on the global stage. It provides the perfect opportunity to develop and reinforce global sporting rivalries ahead of the new FIFA Club World Cup™, which kicks off in 2025 and will be held every four years.

The Visa pre-sale period begins on 14 November and will remain open for seven days – anyone with a Visa card can purchase tickets during this sales phase. Tickets will then be made available to all fans from 21 November until the tournament concludes on 18 December, when the world’s best will return to Lusail Stadium on the two-year anniversary of the greatest-ever FIFA World Cup™ final.

Ahead of the start of the general sale on 21 November, fans can register their interest in purchasing tickets here.

How to get your tickets

Buy now Thanks to Visa, a worldwide FIFA Partner, FIFA is offering Visa cardholders an exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets early at fifa.com/tickets during the Visa pre-sale, starting on 14 November at 12:00 (noon) local time (CET+2) and concluding at 17:00 local time (CET+2) on 20 November. Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the pre-sale window.

Next sales phase A general sale will take place following the exclusive Visa pre-sale. Tickets will be available via fifa.com/tickets from 21 November onwards.