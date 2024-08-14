Uzbekistan 2024: Excitement and competition across an entire region

First FIFA Futsal World Cup to be held in Central Asia

Five countries from the region in contention, including two first-timers: Afghanistan and Tajikistan

A tournament to help futsal flourish

As the kick-off for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ draws closer, the 24 qualified countries can’t wait to get down to business. The event will feature a number of major firsts for the sport, for the host country and for an entire region passionate about futsal.

Uzbekistan has been selected to organise a FIFA tournament for the first time in a discipline that is enjoying rapid growth in the country. In fact, the soon-to-be host country has taken part in the last two editions of the FIFA Futsal World Cup, even reaching the round of 16 at Lithuania 2021.

Four countries will also be making their first appearance at the 2024 finals, including France and Aotearoa New Zealand (both FIFA tournament regulars), Afghanistan (making their first-ever appearance at a FIFA tournament at any level) and Tajikistan (who have appeared at two FIFA U-17 World Cups, in 2007 and 2019).

Together with the host nation, Kazakhstan and IR Iran, five representatives from Central Asia will be competing in the tournament, which is being staged in the region for the first time. As Majid Mortezaei, Afghanistan's Iranian coach, explained, “It just goes to show how much futsal has progressed in the region”.

The fruits of their labour

It is no coincidence that the Afghans are taking part in this tournament. “This is a very important achievement,” the coach pointed out. “Over the past two years, the Federation's special focus on futsal, supporting coaches’ training requirements, organising numerous friendly matches and training camps in Iran, which pioneered the sport, have led to the growth and prosperity of futsal in Afghanistan.”

“Participating in such an important event shows how much futsal has developed in Tajikistan,” explained coach Pairav Vokhidov. “International representation will contribute to increasing Tajikistan's recognition as a sporting country and strengthening its image.”

“Futsal is one of the most popular sports in the region. Many people tune in to watch international and local matches as well as futsal because football brings people together regardless of age or social status,” added Vokhidov. “Futsal plays a key role in strengthening links between Central Asian countries and promoting cultural exchange. This World Cup can serve as a platform for showcasing the region's culture and traditions at an international level,” he went on to say.

Accelerating growth

“Tournaments like this increase interest in futsal, promote infrastructure development and boost general sporting appetite. By hosting the World Cup, we can also motivate young people to take up sport and strengthen cultural relations and experience-sharing between the countries in the region. If the event is a success, the door will be opened to future international tournaments and competitions, which will boost sporting development in the region,” continues Vokhidov.

“Hosting the World Cup in Uzbekistan will no doubt contribute significantly to futsal's growth and development in the region,” added Mortezaei. “This will result in better facilities and equipment for the teams.”

Growth through performance

However, both coaches are well aware that if the sport is to grow, they will also need to perform well in Uzbekistan, despite their newcomer status. “As continental and world stage first-timers, naturally expectations are not high for the Afghan team,” admitted Mortezaei, whose side are up against Argentina, Ukraine and Angola in Group C. “However, we are hoping that in light of our impressive progress in the world rankings, which has seen us climb 65 places to 30th in the world and sixth in Asia, we can keep producing surprise results because we are an unpredictable team to play against.”