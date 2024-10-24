Update on working group on FIFA Regulations Governing International Matches

Working group to issue recommendations in the coming months

Key stakeholders represented

Proposals to be based on principles of transparency, objectivity, non-discrimination and proportionality

Following the decision by the FIFA Council to establish a working group to gather further information and issue recommendations in relation to the FIFA Regulations Governing International Matches, the process has now moved another step forward.

The working group will be composed of the following representatives:

Two representatives from Member Associations

One representative from each Confederation

Two representatives from the European Club Association

Two representatives from FIFPRO

Two representatives from the World Leagues Association

One representative from a match organiser

The working group’s primary objective will be to review and recommend potential changes to the FIFA Regulations Governing International Matches, specifically:

i) the rules, procedures and processes for authorising interclub football matches or competitions; and ii) the criteria to be applied for authorising such matches or competitions.

Any prospective proposals are required to be based on the principles of transparency, objectivity, non-discrimination and proportionality.