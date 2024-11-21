Tickets go on sale today for FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ final stages

FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ tickets go on sale today

The general public can purchase tickets from 15:00 Doha time on Thursday, 21 November

Tickets can be purchased at FIFA.com/tickets

Beginning today, football fans from around the world can now purchase tickets for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ presented by Aramco on FIFA.com/tickets.

The tournament, which will be hosted by Qatar from 11 to 18 December, will crown world football’s best club side when UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid take on one of three potential clubs in the final. Joining them in the final stages will be CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly, Concacaf Champions Cup winners Pachuca and the yet-to-be-determined winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Stadium 974 will host two matches before the much-anticipated final match at the iconic Lusail Stadium, which will mark the two-year anniversary of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ final. Both venues are fully accessible and will offer a wide range of seating options for fans with disabilities.

Prior to today’s ticket release, there was a week-long Visa presale period for Visa cardholders, during which Egypt, Qatar, India, Saudi Arabia and Jordan were the leading nations in ticket sales.

Tickets for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 are available only on FIFA.com/tickets. A full breakdown of prices can be found below:

FIFA Derby of the Americas and FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024 (Stadium 974)

Category 1 – QAR 150 Category 2 – QAR 70 Category 3 and accessibility tickets – QAR 40

FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ final (Lusail Stadium)

Category 1 – QAR 1,000 Category 2 – QAR 600 Category 3 and accessibility tickets – QAR 200