Tickets for historic FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ matches on sale from Thursday

Tournament draw took place in Bogotá on Wednesday

Host nation Colombia were drawn in Group A alongside Australia, Cameroon and Mexico

Visa presale period commences on Thursday, providing Visa cardholders an exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets

The draw for the 11th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ was made in Bogotá on Wednesday, with Hall 74 Centro de Eventos in the Colombian capital providing a fitting stage as the participating nations discovered the group-stage matchups and subsequent pathways at the tournament.

For the first time, 24 nations will compete in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, with the tournament’s 52 matches to be played across four stadiums in three Host Cities – Bogotá, Cali and Medellín – from 31 August to 22 September.

The draw, which was hosted by FIFA’s Director of Tournaments, Jaime Yarza, with the assistance of two greats of women’s football, former USA international Lindsay Tarpley and Colombia’s Natalia Gaitán, served up six exciting groups.

Among the highlights, host nation Colombia were drawn in Group A alongside Australia, Cameroon and Mexico.

Gaitán said Group A would intrigue fans across Colombia: “I think it’s a good group and I hope professor Paniagua [Colombia coach Carlos Paniagua] thinks the same. It will be a great opening game against Australia, we have a debutant in the group [Cameroon] and Mexico has done very well in recent years, so it’s very interesting.”

Meanwhile, Spain will commence their title defence in Group C. The European nation – who won the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Australia and New Zealand just a year after their nation triumphed at the last edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, staged in Costa Rica in 2022 – will feature in a group containing USA, Paraguay and Morocco.

The match schedule for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 can be accessed here.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered a video message to the guests and media representatives present at the draw.

“I cannot think of a more appropriate host than Colombia for this competition, a country that will host a FIFA women’s tournament for the very first time and will provide a perfect setting for this very exciting event.

“I witnessed the colour and passion of the Colombian fans many times, not least during the FIFA Women’s World Cup just last year, especially during the quarter-final in Sydney, when it felt as if Colombia were playing at home. I can only imagine what the atmosphere is going to be [like] in the Host Cities of Bogotá, Cali and Medellín, as well as all around the country,” said Infantino.

Thanks to Visa, a worldwide FIFA Partner, FIFA is offering Visa cardholders an exclusive opportunity to secure FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ match tickets early at FIFA.com/tickets. Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale window.

The Visa presale commences at 08:00 local time (15:00 CEST) on Thursday, 6 June, with tickets for all 52 matches, including Colombia’s opener against Australia, their second and third Group A matches against Cameroon and Mexico respectively, and the final available.

Individual match tickets, group-stage stadium packages and stadium packages inclusive of all group-stage and knockout matches will all be available during the Visa presale. Fans will receive a 20% discount when purchasing stadium packages, ensuring that supporters have the chance to witness more future stars of women’s football for less.

The main ticket sales phase will start on Thursday, 13 June and will remain open until the final matchday.

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 draw results

Group A: Colombia, Australia, Cameroon, Mexico

Group B: France, Canada, Brazil, Fiji

Group C: Spain, USA, Paraguay, Morocco

Group D: Germany, Venezuela, Nigeria, Korea Republic

Group E: Japan, New Zealand, Ghana, Austria