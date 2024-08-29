The IFAB’s Annual Business Meeting extends Football Video Support trial

Football Video Support trial extended to provide cost-effective solution globally

Recently launched concussion-awareness campaign strongly supported

Trials aimed at reducing time-wasting and improving participant behaviour progressed

The IFAB held its Annual Business Meeting (ABM) in London today, chaired by Patrick Nelson, Chief Executive of the Irish Football Association. The meeting focused mainly on Football Video Support, as a cost-effective alternative to VAR, and other ongoing trials, including those aimed at reducing time-wasting and improving participant behaviour, building on input from the recent meeting of The IFAB’s Football & Technical Advisory Panels.

Football Video Support 00:51

Members were updated on the progress made with two trials, the first addressing goalkeepers holding the ball for too long and the second where only the captain being able to interact with the referee in specific situations so as to protect match officials, including the additional guidelines issued in July 2024. The ABM emphasised the importance of competition organisers, players and officials working collaboratively to adhere to these guidelines.

Presentations were also given on other topics, including:

trials involving public announcements after lengthy VAR checks and VAR reviews;

developments in relation to semi-automated offside technology, and

exploration of the use of referee body cameras by FIFA

FIFA also updated the ABM on its 'Suspect and Protect' concussion campaign, which has been adopted by a growing number of FIFA Member Associations. To date, more than half of the 211 FIFA Member Associations have downloaded the toolkits to promote awareness and education, medical briefings have been conducted or scheduled across all confederations, while players received effective training during the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™.