The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024 winners to be revealed on Tuesday, 17 December

The winners of the ninth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ will be unveiled at a gala dinner in Doha, Qatar
Fans have played a key part in determining the recipients across multiple categories
The special event will be broadcast live on FIFA.com
The winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024 will be revealed digitally on Tuesday, 17 December 2024 during a special event to be broadcast live from Doha, Qatar. On the eve of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ final between Real Madrid C.F. and CF Pachuca, and the second anniversary of the greatest-ever FIFA World Cup™ final, the world’s best players, coaches and fans for 2024 – as well as the best goals – will be revealed during a gala dinner at the renowned Aspire Academy. The dinner, which is taking place to celebrate Aspire Academy’s 20-year anniversary, will be attended by dignitaries including the FIFA President, FIFA Council members, FIFA Legends and other local and regional ambassadors and trailblazers of the beautiful game. As ever, fans have played a key role in choosing the winners by having a say in the destiny of several awards, including The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper. All of these award winners have been decided by an equally weighted voting system between fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams and media representatives. In addition, this year, for the first time, fans have also participated in the vote for The Best FIFA Men’s 11 and The Best FIFA Women’s 11. For each of these two selections, fans chose from a list of 77 nominated players and slotted them into one of several preset tactical formations to build their team, with the outcome weighted equally between them and an expert panel. Voting for the new FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award – for the best goals in women’s and men’s football – has been split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends, while the FIFA Fan Award has been chosen entirely by fans, and the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award has been selected by an expert panel. The Rules of Allocation detail the voting process and selection criteria for all awards. The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees
Aitana Bonmatí, Spain and Barcelona
Barbra Banda, Zambia and Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride
Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway and Barcelona
Keira Walsh, England and Barcelona
Khadija Shaw, Jamaica and Manchester City
Lauren Hemp, England and Manchester City
Lindsey Horan, USA and Olympique Lyonnais
Lucy Bronze, England and Barcelona/Chelsea
Mallory Swanson, USA and Chicago Red Stars
Mariona Caldentey, Spain and Barcelona/Arsenal
Naomi Girma, USA and San Diego Wave
Ona Batlle, Spain and Barcelona
Salma Paralluelo, Spain and Barcelona
Sophia Smith, USA and Portland Thorns
Tabitha Chawinga, Malawi and Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais
Trinity Rodman, USA and Washington Spirit
The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees
Dani Carvajal, Spain and Real Madrid
Erling Haaland, Norway and Manchester City
Federico Valverde, Uruguay and Real Madrid
Florian Wirtz, Germany and Bayer Leverkusen
Jude Bellingham, England and Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé, France and Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal, Spain and Barcelona
Lionel Messi, Argentina and Inter Miami
Rodri, Spain and Manchester City
Toni Kroos, Germany and Real Madrid (now retired)
Vinícius Jr, Brazil and Real Madrid
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees
Arthur Elias (BRA), Brazil
Elena Sadiku (SWE), Celtic
Emma Hayes (ENG), Chelsea/USA
Futoshi Ikeda (JPN), Japan
Gareth Taylor (ENG), Manchester City
Jonatan Giráldez (ESP), Barcelona/Washington Spirit
Sandrine Soubeyrand (FRA), Paris FC
Sonia Bompastor (FRA), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees
Carlo Ancelotti (ITA), Real Madrid
Lionel Scaloni (ARG), Argentina
Luis de la Fuente (ESP), Spain
Pep Guardiola (ESP), Manchester City
Xabi Alonso (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees
Alyssa Naeher, USA and Chicago Red Stars
Ann-Katrin Berger, Germany and Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham
Ayaka Yamashita, Japan and INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City
Cata Coll, Spain and Barcelona
Mary Earps, England and Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees
Andriy Lunin, Ukraine and Real Madrid
David Raya, Spain and Arsenal
Ederson, Brazil and Manchester City
Emiliano Martínez, Argentina and Aston Villa
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy and Paris Saint-Germain
Mike Maignan, France and AC Milan
Unai Simón, Spain and Athletic Club
FIFA Marta Award nominees
Delphine Cascarino (FRA), Olympique Lyonnais v. Benfica
Marina Hegering (GER), Essen v. Wolfsburg
Sakina Karchaoui (FRA), France v. Sweden
Paulina Krumbiegel (GER), Duisburg v. Hoffenheim
Marta (BRA), Brazil v. Jamaica
Nina Matejić (SRB), Serbia U-19 Women v. England U-19 Women
Beth Mead (ENG), Arsenal v. West Ham United
Giuseppina Moraca (ITA), Lazio v. Bologna
Asisat Oshoala (NGA), Barcelona v. Benfica
Mayra Pelayo (MEX), Mexico v. USA
Trinity Rodman (USA), USA v. Japan
FIFA Puskás Award nominees
Hassan Al Haydos (QAT), Qatar v. China PR
Terry Antonis (AUS), Melbourne City v. Western Sydney Wanderers
Yassine Benzia (ALG), Algeria v. South Africa
Walter Bou (ARG), Lanús v. Tigre
Michaell Chirinos (HON), Costa Rica v. Honduras
Federico Dimarco (ITA), Inter Milan v. Frosinone
Alejandro Garnacho (ARG), Everton v. Manchester United
Mohammed Kudus (GHA), West Ham United v. Freiburg
Denis Omedi (UGA), KCCA v. Kitara
Paul Onuachu (NGA), Trabzonspor v. Konyaspor
Jaden Philogene (ENG), Rotherham United v. Hull City
FIFA Fan Award nominees
José Armando (MEX)
Craig Ferguson (SCO)
Guilherme Gandra Moura (BRA)