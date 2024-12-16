FIFA.com
Monday 16 December 2024, 12:30
The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024 winners to be revealed on Tuesday, 17 December

  • The winners of the ninth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ will be unveiled at a gala dinner in Doha, Qatar

  • Fans have played a key part in determining the recipients across multiple categories

  • The special event will be broadcast live on FIFA.com

The winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024 will be revealed digitally on Tuesday, 17 December 2024 during a special event to be broadcast live from Doha, Qatar. On the eve of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ final between Real Madrid C.F. and CF Pachuca, and the second anniversary of the greatest-ever FIFA World Cup™ final, the world’s best players, coaches and fans for 2024 – as well as the best goals – will be revealed during a gala dinner at the renowned Aspire Academy. The dinner, which is taking place to celebrate Aspire Academy’s 20-year anniversary, will be attended by dignitaries including the FIFA President, FIFA Council members, FIFA Legends and other local and regional ambassadors and trailblazers of the beautiful game. As ever, fans have played a key role in choosing the winners by having a say in the destiny of several awards, including The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper. All of these award winners have been decided by an equally weighted voting system between fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams and media representatives. In addition, this year, for the first time, fans have also participated in the vote for The Best FIFA Men’s 11 and The Best FIFA Women’s 11. For each of these two selections, fans chose from a list of 77 nominated players and slotted them into one of several preset tactical formations to build their team, with the outcome weighted equally between them and an expert panel. Voting for the new FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award – for the best goals in women’s and men’s football – has been split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends, while the FIFA Fan Award has been chosen entirely by fans, and the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award has been selected by an expert panel. The Rules of Allocation detail the voting process and selection criteria for all awards. The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees

  • Aitana Bonmatí, Spain and Barcelona

  • Barbra Banda, Zambia and Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride

  • Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway and Barcelona

  • Keira Walsh, England and Barcelona

  • Khadija Shaw, Jamaica and Manchester City

  • Lauren Hemp, England and Manchester City

  • Lindsey Horan, USA and Olympique Lyonnais

  • Lucy Bronze, England and Barcelona/Chelsea

  • Mallory Swanson, USA and Chicago Red Stars

  • Mariona Caldentey, Spain and Barcelona/Arsenal

  • Naomi Girma, USA and San Diego Wave

  • Ona Batlle, Spain and Barcelona

  • Salma Paralluelo, Spain and Barcelona

  • Sophia Smith, USA and Portland Thorns

  • Tabitha Chawinga, Malawi and Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais

  • Trinity Rodman, USA and Washington Spirit

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees

  • Dani Carvajal, Spain and Real Madrid

  • Erling Haaland, Norway and Manchester City

  • Federico Valverde, Uruguay and Real Madrid

  • Florian Wirtz, Germany and Bayer Leverkusen

  • Jude Bellingham, England and Real Madrid

  • Kylian Mbappé, France and Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid

  • Lamine Yamal, Spain and Barcelona

  • Lionel Messi, Argentina and Inter Miami

  • Rodri, Spain and Manchester City

  • Toni Kroos, Germany and Real Madrid (now retired)

  • Vinícius Jr, Brazil and Real Madrid

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees

  • Arthur Elias (BRA), Brazil

  • Elena Sadiku (SWE), Celtic

  • Emma Hayes (ENG), Chelsea/USA

  • Futoshi Ikeda (JPN), Japan

  • Gareth Taylor (ENG), Manchester City

  • Jonatan Giráldez (ESP), Barcelona/Washington Spirit

  • Sandrine Soubeyrand (FRA), Paris FC

  • Sonia Bompastor (FRA), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees

  • Carlo Ancelotti (ITA), Real Madrid

  • Lionel Scaloni (ARG), Argentina

  • Luis de la Fuente (ESP), Spain

  • Pep Guardiola (ESP), Manchester City

  • Xabi Alonso (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees

  • Alyssa Naeher, USA and Chicago Red Stars

  • Ann-Katrin Berger, Germany and Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham

  • Ayaka Yamashita, Japan and INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City

  • Cata Coll, Spain and Barcelona

  • Mary Earps, England and Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees

  • Andriy Lunin, Ukraine and Real Madrid

  • David Raya, Spain and Arsenal

  • Ederson, Brazil and Manchester City

  • Emiliano Martínez, Argentina and Aston Villa

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy and Paris Saint-Germain

  • Mike Maignan, France and AC Milan

  • Unai Simón, Spain and Athletic Club

FIFA Marta Award nominees

  • Delphine Cascarino (FRA), Olympique Lyonnais v. Benfica

  • Marina Hegering (GER), Essen v. Wolfsburg

  • Sakina Karchaoui (FRA), France v. Sweden

  • Paulina Krumbiegel (GER), Duisburg v. Hoffenheim

  • Marta (BRA), Brazil v. Jamaica

  • Nina Matejić (SRB), Serbia U-19 Women v. England U-19 Women

  • Beth Mead (ENG), Arsenal v. West Ham United

  • Giuseppina Moraca (ITA), Lazio v. Bologna

  • Asisat Oshoala (NGA), Barcelona v. Benfica

  • Mayra Pelayo (MEX), Mexico v. USA

  • Trinity Rodman (USA), USA v. Japan

FIFA Puskás Award nominees

  • Hassan Al Haydos (QAT), Qatar v. China PR

  • Terry Antonis (AUS), Melbourne City v. Western Sydney Wanderers

  • Yassine Benzia (ALG), Algeria v. South Africa

  • Walter Bou (ARG), Lanús v. Tigre

  • Michaell Chirinos (HON), Costa Rica v. Honduras

  • Federico Dimarco (ITA), Inter Milan v. Frosinone

  • Alejandro Garnacho (ARG), Everton v. Manchester United

  • Mohammed Kudus (GHA), West Ham United v. Freiburg

  • Denis Omedi (UGA), KCCA v. Kitara

  • Paul Onuachu (NGA), Trabzonspor v. Konyaspor

  • Jaden Philogene (ENG), Rotherham United v. Hull City

FIFA Fan Award nominees

  • José Armando (MEX)

  • Craig Ferguson (SCO)

  • Guilherme Gandra Moura (BRA)

