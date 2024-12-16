The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024 winners to be revealed on Tuesday, 17 December

The winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024 will be revealed digitally on Tuesday, 17 December 2024 during a special event to be broadcast live from Doha, Qatar. On the eve of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ final between Real Madrid C.F. and CF Pachuca, and the second anniversary of the greatest-ever FIFA World Cup™ final, the world’s best players, coaches and fans for 2024 – as well as the best goals – will be revealed during a gala dinner at the renowned Aspire Academy. The dinner, which is taking place to celebrate Aspire Academy’s 20-year anniversary, will be attended by dignitaries including the FIFA President, FIFA Council members, FIFA Legends and other local and regional ambassadors and trailblazers of the beautiful game. As ever, fans have played a key role in choosing the winners by having a say in the destiny of several awards, including The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper. All of these award winners have been decided by an equally weighted voting system between fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams and media representatives. In addition, this year, for the first time, fans have also participated in the vote for The Best FIFA Men’s 11 and The Best FIFA Women’s 11. For each of these two selections, fans chose from a list of 77 nominated players and slotted them into one of several preset tactical formations to build their team, with the outcome weighted equally between them and an expert panel. Voting for the new FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award – for the best goals in women’s and men’s football – has been split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends, while the FIFA Fan Award has been chosen entirely by fans, and the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award has been selected by an expert panel. The Rules of Allocation detail the voting process and selection criteria for all awards. The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees