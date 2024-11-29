The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024 nominees announced

Voting is now open on FIFA.com for the ninth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™
Fans can vote for The Best FIFA Men’s 11 and The Best FIFA Women’s 11 for the first time
New FIFA Marta Award added to specifically celebrate the best goal scored in women’s football
FIFA has announced the shortlist of nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024, which will recognise the leading lights in another thrilling year of women’s and men’s football at both club and national-team levels. Voting is now open on FIFA.com across a number of award categories, with fans set to play a key role in choosing the winners. Voting for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper will be equally weighted between fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams, and media representatives. The winner of the FIFA Fan Award will be chosen entirely by fans, while the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award will be decided by an expert panel. Voting for the new FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award will be split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends.
The biggest change in terms of voting for this year’s edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards is that fans will have their say in selecting The Best FIFA Men’s 11 and The Best FIFA Women’s 11. They will be able to choose from a list of 77 nominated players – 22 defenders, midfielders and forwards apiece, plus 11 goalkeepers – slotting them into one of several preset tactical formations to build their team. Votes will be weighted equally between fans and an expert panel. The FIFA Puskás Award has been redefined as being bestowed on the scorer of the best goal in men’s football regardless of championship or nationality. To honour the best goal scored in women’s football in any league around the world, the FIFA Marta Award, named after the Brazilian legend, will be presented for the very first time.
Voting is open on FIFA.com until 23:59 CET on Tuesday, 10 December 2024. The rules of allocation for all awards are available at the FIFA Digital Hub. The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), Barcelona Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid Kylian Mbappé (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami Rodri (Spain), Manchester City Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired) Vinícius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brazil Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USA Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City Jonatan Giráldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC Sonia Bompastor (France), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid David Raya (Spain), Arsenal Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City Emiliano Martínez (Argentina), Aston Villa Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain Mike Maignan (France), AC Milan Unai Simón (Spain), Athletic Club The Best FIFA Women’s 11 nominees The Best FIFA Men’s 11 nominees FIFA Marta Award nominees FIFA Puskás Award nominees FIFA Fan Award nominees