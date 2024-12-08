Saudi Arabia crowned first-ever champions of FIFAe World Cup™ featuring Rocket League

Saudi Arabia defeated France in the final

First of three FIFAe World Cup™ tournaments at FIFAe Finals 2024

Next up are the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ on mobile and console

The first-ever FIFAe World Cup™ featuring Rocket League concluded with Saudi Arabia being crowned world champions after four days of intense competition from December 5 to 8. As players represented their national teams for the first time on the Rocket League scene, Saudi Arabia triumphed over France in a fiercely contested final to claim the prestigious FIFAe World Cup title and lift the trophy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winning team, consisting of Rw9, Kiileerrz, trk511 and d7oom-24, demonstrated incredible skill, teamwork and resilience throughout this historic tournament. Their journey to the top saw them overcome some of the world’s best players and national teams, representing Saudi Arabia with pride on the global stage.

With 16 nations competing in this inaugural edition, Rocket League fans were treated to some electrifying matches across the group stage and through to the final at the spectacular Saudi Esports Federation Arena at Boulevard City. The event was live-streamed across a variety of channels, including by co-streamers from around the globe. All detailed results and more information are available on FIFA.GG. The FIFAe Finals 2024 are a milestone event for football esports, with multiple titles featuring under the FIFAe banner for the first time. As one of the most popular esports titles globally, Rocket League’s inclusion in FIFAe marked a new chapter in the convergence of traditional sports and esports. During the course of the event, a total of USD 450,000 will be distributed in prize money across the three FIFAe World Cup tournaments.