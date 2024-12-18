Real Madrid claim FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ crown in Lusail

Los Blancos reclaim FIFA’s annual global title after overcoming a determined Pachuca side

The 15-time European champions defeated the Concacaf Champions Cup winners

The match was played at Lusail Stadium, Qatar

Real Madrid have won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ presented by Aramco, following an entertaining 3-0 victory against Pachuca.

Returning to the stadium where he experienced hat-trick glory but eventual heartbreak on the two-year anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ final, Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring on 37 minutes with the newly-crowned FIFA Best Men’s Player Vinícius Júnior providing the assist.

The 15-time European champions proved too strong for the Mexican side – with further second-half goals from Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior – whose penalty sealed the victory.

Despite the defeat, Pachuca will return home with their heads held high and carrying two trophies – following a highly successful week in Qatar. On 11 December, they overcame CONMEBOL Libertadores champions Botafogo 3-0 to claim the inaugural Derby of the Americas Trophy. Three days later they overcame CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly on penalties to lift the FIFA Challenger Cup.

For Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti – he also leaves Qatar two medals, after being crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 24 hours earlier during a spectacular ceremony at Aspire Academy, Doha.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ clash in Qatar was the first ever between the two sides, but Pachuca – who were competing in their first-ever FIFA final, will not have to wait long for another chance to go one better against Real. The pair were drawn together in Group H of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - and will meet again on 22 June 2025 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States.

The first phase of ticket sales for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ begins on Thursday 19 December at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET via FIFA.com/tickets and runs until Tuesday, 14 January at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET.