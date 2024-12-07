FIFA Players Executive Programme introduced to help players and coaches become leaders off the pitch

FIFA Players Executive Programme will help prepare players for life off the pitch

First edition of the programme will take place in 2025

FIFA committed to ensuring the emotional, financial and social well-being of players

FIFA has introduced a new programme which aims to support players away from the pitch while also getting more players and coaches, both men and women, into high-level positions in football management. The FIFA Players Executive Programme will also prepare players for a smoother transition once they decide to retire - a challenging time both financially and from a personal and lifestyle perspective. The programme, which will place a special emphasis on mental health, recognises that a football player's career is short, is always at risk from injury and that only a few achieve financial independence during that time. At the same time, having dedicated their lives to their football careers and their performance, few are prepared for what comes next.

“The FIFA Players Executive Programme is going to support players become leaders off the pitch. We want to support players across their life, not just when they are out on the pitch,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “They have provided us with joy and entertainment throughout their playing career and it is our goal to support them also achieve in their second or third careers.” "FIFA's commitment to player development extends beyond physical performance, focusing equally on emotional, financial, and social well-being," said Ornella Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations and Development. “The ultimate goal is to help players become leaders on the pitch and individuals equipped to face the challenges of tomorrow off the pitch." The first edition of the programme will be held from February 2025 to February 2026 to with applications open from 2 until 31 December 2024. It will feature six modules, all designed to steer players in the right direction:

Navigating football management, including running a football club, league or member association

The importance of physical and mental health

Life and financial planning, focusing on business and entrepreneurship, management skills and personal finance

Personal image, including social media strategy, public speaking, crisis communication and reputation management

Helping others, building a legacy and sustainability

Business case studies