Official poster revealed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™

The stunning artwork has been unveiled ahead of the first-ever FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ in Africa from 1 to 11 May 2025

The evocative poster takes inspiration from vintage postcards, the host nation’s vibrant culture and the joy of beach soccer

Seychelles schoolchildren will join the fun by participating in a nationwide colouring competition next year

A stunning official poster has been unveiled ahead of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™, celebrating the essence of the competition’s first-ever edition in Africa.

The poster’s evocative design takes inspiration from vintage postcards, marrying the nostalgia of receiving mail from a loved one abroad with the blissful summer vibe of a Seychellois beach.

In the foreground, a local boy juggles a football, honing his skills in anticipation of one day realising his dream of playing at a FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™. Meanwhile, the pink rocks, pristine sand, palm trees and clear waters provide a picture-perfect backdrop.

Full of colour, energy and warmth, the artwork speaks to the vibrant music culture of the Seychelles, as well as the uplifting atmosphere and energy of beach soccer.

To mark the launch of the new poster, it has also been announced that a nationwide colouring competition will be launched early next year for schoolchildren across the Seychelles, giving them the opportunity to win tickets for the event.

The first-ever FIFA tournament in the Seychelles will take place from 1 to 11 May 2025 in Victoria on the island of Mahé.

Eight of the 16 teams have already qualified. Already confirmed to join the host nation, are two-time previous winners Portugal, Belarus, Italy, Mauritania, Senegal, Spain and Tahiti.

A trio of qualifying competitions will conclude in March in the Bahamas, Chile and Thailand to decide the remaining eight spots.