Official FIFA Futsal Theme revealed

The “sound of futsal” revealed as teams gear up for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™
Track has upbeat tempo and is influenced by several genres, including hip-hop and baile funk
Sound set to become synonymous with futsal will be heard throughout the upcoming 24-team tournament in Uzbekistan
Futsal now has a bespoke sonic identity following the release of the Official FIFA Futsal Theme, which will get its first airing at the upcoming FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™.
One of the fastest-growing and most dynamic team sports on the planet, futsal now has its own sound with an anthem blending multiple influences, such as hip-hop and electronic dance music, and rooted in the baile funk genre.
The track’s upbeat tempo and vibrant mix of cultures and musical genres reflect futsal’s action-packed matches and players’ explosive and spectacular skills, while also paying homage to the discipline’s urban vibe.
It will provide the soundtrack to all FIFA futsal competitions in the future, but will first be heard at a tournament on 14 September when the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 kicks off in Uzbekistan.
The new theme will also be present at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™, which is scheduled to take place in the Philippines next year, as confirmed by the FIFA Council at its meeting in Bangkok, Thailand last month. This year’s tournament in Uzbekistan, meanwhile, will be the first FIFA competition to be held in Central Asia and will include four Central Asian countries for the very first time. The hosts will be joined by freshly crowned Asian champions IR Iran, who collected a 13th continental title at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup in April, as well as Tajikistan and Afghanistan. Fans will be treated to this upbeat melody before, during and after every game. The Host Cities are capital Tashkent, Andijan in the Fergana Valley and the ancient Silk Road trading centre of Bukhara. Uzbekistan is set to become the fourth AFC member to stage the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ after Hong Kong, China (1992), Chinese Taipei (2004) and Thailand (2012). You can register your interest in obtaining match tickets here.