Official FIFA Futsal Theme revealed

The new theme will also be present at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™, which is scheduled to take place in the Philippines next year, as confirmed by the FIFA Council at its meeting in Bangkok, Thailand last month. This year’s tournament in Uzbekistan, meanwhile, will be the first FIFA competition to be held in Central Asia and will include four Central Asian countries for the very first time. The hosts will be joined by freshly crowned Asian champions IR Iran, who collected a 13th continental title at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup in April, as well as Tajikistan and Afghanistan. Fans will be treated to this upbeat melody before, during and after every game. The Host Cities are capital Tashkent, Andijan in the Fergana Valley and the ancient Silk Road trading centre of Bukhara. Uzbekistan is set to become the fourth AFC member to stage the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ after Hong Kong, China (1992), Chinese Taipei (2004) and Thailand (2012). You can register your interest in obtaining match tickets here.