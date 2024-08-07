Mascot for FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ unveiled

As excitement builds ahead of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™, XON™ has been unveiled as the tournament’s Official Mascot. XON is truly representative both of the unique features of futsal, including its speed and its thrilling nature, and of the local and regional heritage of Uzbekistan. The captivating tiger also symbolises the spirit of the futsal event, reminding everyone that no matter where you come from or who you are, there is a place for you on the futsal pitch and in the community. The choice of XON™ takes inspiration from the ability of Turanian tigers to hide, appear out of nowhere and suddenly disappear again with power and grace, just as the top futsal players wriggle their way skilfully out of tight spots with to attack, defend and create. The FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 will make history as the first FIFA event to be held in Central Asia, as FIFA continues to honour its commitment to making football truly global. The 23-day competition, which will take place between 14 September and 6 October, will feature the world’s best futsal national teams and players, with all six confederations represented among the 24 competing nations. In a tournament of firsts, the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 will boast five teams from Central Asia, as Afghanistan, IR Iran, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan join the host nation in a competition that is sure to set pulses racing under the tag line “Masters of Speed”. Two of those sides, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, will be appearing at a FIFA Futsal World Cup™ for the first time, while France and New Zealand are also newcomers to the competition, taking the total number of debutants to four. Futsal is experiencing a real boom in popularity and is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing indoor sports in the world. The dynamic game is enjoyed by millions across the globe, at all levels and in all communities. History will be made when the first-ever FIFA competition in Central Asia gets under way on 14 September, while the new world champions will be crowned in the capital city of Tashkent on 6 October. Tashkent, Bukhara and Andijan will be the three Host Cities for the 24-team competition, the full match schedule for which is available here.