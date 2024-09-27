New Zealand futsal head coach Marvin Eakins: patience, perseverance and experience

Eakins is head coach of New Zealand's men’s national futsal team

He took part in futsal coaching course organised jointly by FIFA and the New Zealand Football (NZF) in 2016

Nine years later, he led the Futsal Whites to their first appearance at the FIFA Futsal World Cup

New Zealand’s first appearance in a FIFA Futsal World Cup lasted only a week. It proved a step too far for the Futsal Whites, who were knocked out in the group stage. They exit the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ with three defeats to their name, but also with some valuable experience under their belt. “Taking part in this World Cup is part of the whole learning process”, head coach Marvin Eakins told FIFA Inside. “It’s an opportunity to see where we fit in the [grand] scheme of futsal around the world, what our level is, expose our players against the best in the world and come up against different styles of play. It’s been a very rewarding experience.”

And ‘experience’ is not an empty word for Eakins. The New Zealander sees it as an essential lever for success. In fact, it was experience that he went in search of in 2015, despite his 29 years of age and his status as a player, at a course for futsal coaches organised jointly by FIFA and the New Zealand Football (NZF). “At the time, I looked at these coaching [qualifications] as an opportunity to improve myself as a player. And I think that was quite valuable and I’d recommend it to any other players to make sure you can look at the game differently, with a coaching eye, and you might see things that you wouldn’t with a player’s view,” he explained. “But every time you’re on a coaching course, it’s an opportunity to soak up more knowledge. I’m convinced that this course has been instrumental in shaping the rest of my career.

“The biggest part, especially back then, was the tactical side of the game. We had a small understanding of the different ways you can play futsal,” he continued. “And I think the other part of these courses is the people around you. You learn a lot, not just from the educator, but the other coaches that are on the course as well. Managing people was such a big part of coaching. Sometimes it’s bigger than the other parts of the game, in my opinion. And I think you get a gentle introduction to that on these courses.”

Here again, Eakins' experience and playing record speak in his favour. He is the former captain and fixo of the national team. From 2008 onwards, he had tried to lead the Kiwis to a first World Cup in more than a decade; in vain. So he did not hold back his pleasure at participating in Uzbekistan in 2024.

“The World Cup feels different from any other tournament I’ve been to. From when you arrive at the airport and the wonderful greeting and welcome we got from the local community in Andijan initially, [it] was really special. And I think that’s when you start to realise, you’re at a World Cup,” he revealed. “Walking into the game venue for the first time and seeing the court there and stepping on that and looking around and seeing the stadium itself is pretty exciting – I’m almost getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”

”Each time we were unsuccessful, [the World Cup] dream got a little bit bigger. To not achieve as a player was a sad day in 2019 and then that final against Solomon Islands [in the OFC Futsal Nations Cup, which was lost on penalties after a 5-5 draw]”, he continued. “So I’m happy to be here as a coach even if I would have preferred to have gone as a player. That said, I consider it a privilege to have been able to take this group of players to the World Cup – it’s immense.”

It is surely a privilege for his players, too. More than a coach, the Futsal Whites had a national hero as their leader on the road to Uzbekistan 2024. Because on the court, on the sidelines, and also behind the scenes, Eakins has made a huge contribution to the development of the sport in New Zealand through his influence and involvement.

“New Zealand has worked pretty hard throughout the entire game,” he outlined. “So there has definitely not been just a focus on the men’s national team. A lot of work has been done around the country in making sure there are opportunities for kids to get involved, and play futsal. The focus is not only on the talent available, but also on the development of futsal and access to the sport.”

There are a lot of people in New Zealand who have done a lot more than me, who would deserve a statue. Not just in futsal, but across the whole country. It’s not very Kiwi to have a statue made up for someone ! Marvin Eakins

“So qualifying for this tournament is the result of this long process and a player like Hamish Grey is a perfect example of it: he is now part of the squad, but he was a ball boy for the national team a few years ago. This type of trajectory is a sign that we are on the right track,” he added.