All-Brazilian final to determine last spot at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Two clubs remain in the hunt for the final ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Brazilian pair Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo to meet in CONMEBOL Libertadores final

Last remaining spot in 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ decided on 30 November

Clube Atlético Mineiro or Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas will become the final club to complete the 32-team field at the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ after the pair reached the CONMEBOL Libertadores decider. Botafogo qualified for the CONMEBOL Libertadores final for the first time ever by overcoming Uruguay’s Club Atlético Peñarol 6-3 on aggregate despite a 3-1 away defeat in Wednesday’s second leg. Atlético Mineiro’s goalless draw away at Argentina’s Club Atlético River Plate on Tuesday secured a 3-0 aggregate victory and saw the Brazilian side reach the continental finale for just the second time in their history.

The club which lifts the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores trophy in Buenos Aires on 30 November will travel to the FIFA Club World Cup as South American champions, joining fellow CONMEBOL representatives Club Atlético Boca Juniors, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, Fluminense Football Club, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras and River Plate.

The new 32-club tournament in the United States will be the most inclusive global club football competition ever, redefining how, when and where a true club world champion is crowned.

The inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ kicks off on Sunday 15 June 2025 in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with all roads leading to the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on Sunday 13 July 2025 where the tournament’s decider will be played, just over a year before the venue stages the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final.