FIFA+ Launched New Hub for DFB International Fans: Exclusive Content with English Commentary

FIFA+ unveiled a new dedicated hub for international fans of the German Football Association (DFB), launched on 28 October.

The hub was introduced with the live broadcast of the Germany vs. Australia women’s senior team friendly match and featured men’s senior team highlights, live streams of select women’s senior team and numerous German youth team matches, as well as historic content from FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ tournaments. All content included English commentary, with live broadcasts and match content available in selected territories.

Germany, a footballing powerhouse, boasts the men’s team’s four FIFA World Cup™ titles (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and the women’s team’s two FIFA Women’s World Cup™ titles (2003, 2007). This hub celebrated Germany’s illustrious football history while also offering current live action to fans worldwide.

Additionally, FIFA+ continued to grow as a global football platform, with more than 80 member associations (MAs) from FIFA’s 211 MAs already signed up to the service. FIFA+ brought football from all corners of the globe together in one place, offering fans unparalleled access to content from around the world.

Kay Dammholz, Director of Media Rights at the DFB GmbH & Co. KG, said, “We were thrilled to give our international fans the opportunity to connect with Germany’s footballing legacy. FIFA+ offers a unique platform to experience the best of our national teams, both past and present.”

Charlotte Burr, Director of Strategy, Corporate Development & Digital at FIFA, added, “Germany’s success on the world stage is undeniable, and this FIFA+ hub allows fans to relive those iconic moments while staying connected to live action. With more than 80 member associations now on FIFA+, we’re bringing football from around the globe onto one platform.”

The DFB hub became available to explore from 28 October.

