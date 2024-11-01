Kevin Lamour joins FIFA as Chief Operating Officer

FIFA are pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Lamour as Chief Operating Officer effective as of today, 1 November 2024. A French and Swiss citizen, he was previously Deputy General Secretary at European football's governing body UEFA, having initially joined the organisation in 2007.

At FIFA, Kevin Lamour’s role will involve overseeing a number of divisions and sub-divisions within the administration - namely Audit & Advisory, Communications, Finance, Legal & Compliance, Member Associations, People, Technology & Operations, Professional Football Relations and Development, and Social Responsibility & Education – across three locations in Zürich, Paris and Miami.

Commenting on the appointment, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: "Kevin is highly respected throughout the football world and will bring us a wealth of experience and expertise which he has gained in nearly two decades of distinguished work in the world of football administration."

"I also want to warmly thank UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis for the smooth and friendly transition while making Kevin available to support us at FIFA."

Speaking about his new role, Kevin Lamour stated: “I am looking forward to this great new challenge at FIFA and to bringing my experience to support the further development of the game at the global level.