Historic FIFAe Finals 2024 concluded with first-ever champions of FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™

The FIFAe Finals 2024 concluded after two weeks of spectacular football esports action at the SEF Arena in the BLVD City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by crowning the world champions of the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ on both console and mobile on 12 December. Minbappe from Malaysia (mobile) and Indonesia (console) secured their places in FIFAe history as the first-ever champions of this new esports title in the growing FIFAe ecosystem. In total, 18 nations competed at the inaugural FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ on console in a 2v2 tournament and 16 nations in the 1v1 mobile edition of the tournament.

Minbappe from Malaysia emerged victorious at the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ on Mobile, outplaying AN10_Tienes from Morocco in a thrilling final on 12 December. The one-on-one competition was a historic first-ever FIFAe World Cup played out on a mobile game. At the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ on console, Indonesia, represented by akbarpaudie, BINONGBOYS, SHNKS-ELGA and GARUDAFRANC, claimed the coveted title. They overcame a stacked field, including an intense final against Brazil, showcasing tactical brilliance and teamwork that earned them the title as FIFAe World Champions.

Following Saudi Arabia’s win at the inaugural FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League last week, the first-ever FIFAe Finals 2024 with multiple esports game titles concluded with the two FIFAe World Cups featuring eFootball™. Hosted in collaboration with the Saudi Esports Federation, the pinnacle event for FIFAe football esports tournaments featured eight thrilling days of competition with Rocket League and eFootball™, alongside various on-site activations for fans. The second edition of the FIFAe Finals crowned three worthy world champions and gave a wide range of communities the chance to represent their country on the biggest stage. A total of USD 450,000 has been distributed to the participants as part of the total prize pool of the event which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.