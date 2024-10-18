FIFA Council approves FIFA Futsal International Match Calendar 2025-2028

Following hot on the heels of the success of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™, which ended with Brazil celebrating a record-extending sixth world title after an enthralling 2-1 victory against Argentina, the FIFA Futsal International Match Calendar 2025-2028 has been published. On 3 October 2024, at its 29th meeting, the FIFA Council approved the FIFA Futsal International Match Calendar 2025-2028, including officially establishing the dates for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2028™. It was confirmed that the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2028 will be played from 7 to 29 October, while “A” team continental championships will be held between 24 January and 6 February that year, as well as between 21 January and 8 February in 2026. For full details of the international windows from 2025 to 2028, including the exact dates, window types and number of matches per window, download the PDF below.