Flavour of Uzbekistan strong in official look of FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™

Brand and emblem inspired by kalampir peppers used heavily in local cuisine

Uzbekistan to become first Central Asian country to host a FIFA tournament

Draw set to take place in Samarkand’s Registan Square on 26 May

The brand and emblem of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ have been launched in another exciting milestone moment towards Uzbekistan becoming the first Central Asian country to host a FIFA tournament. The tenth edition of the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ will be contested from 14 September to 6 October, and the official look of the event is inspired by the kalampir peppers that flavour cuisine in many traditional Uzbek dishes. Drawing on the concept of “Masters of Speed”, the brand identity reflects the fast-paced, high tempo and dynamic nature of futsal, while the official emblem is shaped like the FIFA Futsal World Cup trophy, with five interpretations of the kalampir peppers forming a ball at the top.

Brand and emblem of FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ launched 00:59

“As the first FIFA tournament to be held in Central Asia, the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan will not only be a landmark moment in futsal, but also one for this incredible region that has so much to offer both teams and fans,” said Jaime Yarza, Director of FIFA Tournaments. “The striking colours and patterns of the official look capture some of the flavour of what everyone who comes to Uzbekistan will experience during what will be an exciting and exceptional tournament.” Ravshan Irmatov, Senior Vice President of the Uzbekistan Football Association, added: “The logo of the tournament is made in very bright colours, attractive and modern style. It shows a real oriental and Uzbek flavour. It can also be seen that it reflects the harmony of Uzbekistan's cultural heritage and historical values.” The official branding will get a first major public outing on 26 May in Samarkand’s resplendent and historic Registan Square when the 24 participating teams will feature in the group-stage draw. It will be the first draw since the launch in early May 2024 of the FIFA Futsal World Ranking for both men’s and women’s senior national futsal teams. Record five-time winners Brazil, who are also number one in the inaugural women’s ranking, defending champions Portugal, Spain, IR Iran and Argentina make up the top five teams heading into the draw.

It will also include four Central Asian countries for the very first time, with the hosts being joined by freshly crowned Asian champions IR Iran, who collected a 13th continental title at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup in April. This will be the first time that Tajikistan have participated in a senior FIFA tournament, while Afghanistan will make their first appearance at a FIFA event since their only other previous outing at the Olympic Football Tournaments in 1948. Meanwhile, the 2024 edition will be Kazakhstan’s third straight appearance at the tournament and their fourth campaign in total, after they took to the global stage for the first time back in 2000. Three Host Cities, the capital, Tashkent, Andijan in the Fergana Valley and in ancient Silk Road trading centre of Bukhara, will stage games as Uzbekistan becomes the fourth AFC member to host the FIFA Futsal World Cup after Hong Kong (1992), Chinese Taipei (2004) and Thailand (2012).